A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Famous addresses!

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /10 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 10 | On September 22, 1735, Robert Walpole, the First Lord of the Treasury of the United Kingdom, and his staff moved into a new residence. The treasury had been gifted the house, which was built in 1682 in Westminster, London. It was then expanded across two neighbouring houses to eventually contain more than a hundred rooms. Technically, he was the first British “Prime Minister” to live at which now iconic address? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 10 Downing Street SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | Designed by Irish architect James Hoban, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is the address of a Neoclassical-style house that was based on the Parliament building in Dublin. When it was completed in 1798, a lime-based whitewash was given to protect the porous stone from freezing. By what name do we know this famous residential building? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The White House SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | 11 Wall Street, New York, is the address of a building within which is the largest organisation of its kind in the world and the building has been its headquarters since 1865. The most important floor in the building is 15,000 square feet, has 500 telephones and four bells that ring to mark the beginning and end of the workday. What organisation is this that sees more than $18 billion moving every day? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : New York Stock Exchange SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | On 742, Evergreen Terrace, Springfield, is a two-storey detached light brown/pink house with a basement, loft, and a garage. In the main hall is a red couch (where strange things happen). At the back of the house there is a tree, which at some time also had a treehouse. Since first shown in 1987, it has been part of the iconic beginning of which show for more than 786 episodes? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Simpsons SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Raisina Hill is heightened land in the middle of an important city. Designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and inaugurated in 1931, it offers a central view of a major part of the city and its monuments. Which highly secure residential/office building is found at the top of this hill? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rashtrapati Bhavan SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | The Château de Cheverny is a palatial house built in the early 1500s in France. The house and its collection of furniture and art are open to the public. The exterior of the house is very popular among fans of an iconic comic series, as the structure is the inspiration for the house where the central character has a lot of adventures. Which famous fictional house is based on this chateau? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marlinspike Hall (home of Captain Haddock and Tintin) SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | In the 1930s, London had a reallocation of street numbers and Abbey National Building Society was assigned numbers 219-229 on Baker Street. Soon it started getting so many fan letters that they employed a permanent full-time secretary to answer the mails. The bank closed in 2005 and since then the mails have been rerouted to a museum nearby. Who were these letters addressed to? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sherlock Holmes SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | The address 4059, Mt. Lee Drive, CA 90068, is an iconic landmark that has become a symbol for the pop culture status of Los Angeles. One can climb up the hill and enjoy the spectacular views it provides of the city. Which landmark is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hollywood sign SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | In the village of Little Whinging in Surrey is No. 4, Privet Drive, one among a row of executive houses. One family started living in it since 1977, and in 1981 a baby was put in their care. Till 1998, the boy who lived there had a tough life, till he received an acceptance letter, first by post, then via an owl. Who were these letters addressed to? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Harry Potter SHOW ANSWER