Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Famous addresses! 

Home isn’t where you’re from; it’s where you find light when all grows dark: Pierce Brown

Published - September 19, 2024 09:00 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

The  Château de Cheverny in France belonged to the Hurault family for more than six centuries.
1 / 10 | On September 22, 1735, Robert Walpole, the First Lord of the Treasury of the United Kingdom, and his staff moved into a new residence. The treasury had been gifted the house, which was built in 1682 in Westminster, London. It was then expanded across two neighbouring houses to eventually contain more than a hundred rooms. Technically, he was the first British “Prime Minister” to live at which now iconic address?
Answer : 10 Downing Street
SHOW ANSWER

