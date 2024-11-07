Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning!

1 In computer network communications, a Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) response code is one that a user would come across when a server responds to a client’s request. Consisting of three numbers, they represent different responses. The most famous one on the internet is, interestingly, an error message. What is the number (which is also the edition of this quiz) and the error message?

2 The ‘page not found’ for this government’s website is a reference to the fact that in many world maps, this country gets either left out or cut out. With a land mass greater than the United Kingdom and frequently voted ‘best travel destination’, it is quite a popular tourist spot. Which country’s website pokes fun at their own omission?

3 This website has a picture of a vinyl record on a turntable on its error page. If people are on this site, then they are definitely not searching for an analogue music player. Which website is this that has now become the biggest music player in modern times?

4 Kualo is a website host page, and their error page is a playable version of the arcade video game ‘Space Invaders’. The user has three lives and can rack up points. A hidden Easter egg is that if a user can score 1000 points, a special page gets unlocked. What do you earn that might motivate you to use their services?

5 The error page on this website says ‘Oh Bricks! We can’t find this page. We’ll try not to lose our head over this, but if we do... we’ll put it back on’. Which company is this that is responsible for making the most number of bricks in the world?

6 This website is the home of a fictional fantasy universe. It’s error page has a scene from the second movie in the series and the line ‘Oh dear. Are you lost?’. This is a reference to the fact that the central character mispronounces the name of his destination while using ‘Floo Powder’. What website is this, which is also the name of the lost character?

7 Investor’s Business Daily has an error page, which is a reference to a popular expression that usually means a ‘poorly fabricated excuse used at school’. The page shows a cute animal, and the excuse with its last word changed. What is the error message?

8 The error page of Feldman Studio has a big ‘404’ followed by a dot and a line underneath. In three seconds, the line starts moving, and 404 dots appear. Using your keyboard, you can manipulate the now-moving line. This is a reference to which classic mobile game?

9 Myriad is an American video production company whose error page has thick vertical, coloured stripes of white, yellow, blue, green, pink, red, and dark blue. In the middle, in old digital font, are the words ‘OOPS NO SIGNAL!’. This is a reference to something older readers might be used to as an error screen. Where would one have seen this?

10 DashThis specialises in marketing reporting software, and their error page says, ‘One does not simply walk into a 404... Because, you know, a ring of fire, or whatever’. It also has a data graph that looks like a volcano and a tower. This is a reference to which iconic movie’s scene?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. 404: Not Found 2. New Zealand 3. Spotify 4. Discount on the prices 5. LEGO 6. Harry Potter (www.harrypotter.com) 7. ‘Sorry, the dog ate our page’ 8. ‘Snake’ 9. TV Broadcasting when there is a signal loss during transmission. 10. The Lord of the Rings

