Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Capitals

1. On November 17, 1873, two cities put aside their rivalry to become the administrative capital of the country. The city on the western bank of the Danube was named after Buda, the brother of Attila the Hun. The city on the eastern bank was originally called ‘Pesth’. What did these two come together as, and which country’s capital is this?

2. The only capital city that is completely within another capital city also has the world’s smallest land area and population. Which ‘city’ is this, and which other city is it found within?

3. This city is the lowest-lying national capital in the world. Being 28 metres below sea level, it is also the largest city below sea level. Lying on the western shore of the Caspian Sea, this city is the sole metropolis of the country of Azerbaijan. Known for its picturesque skyline and the eventful F1 races, which city is this?

4. Naypyidaw is an entirely planned capital city that replaced Yangon in 2005. Meaning ‘abode of the king’, it is a huge city with a minuscule population. With just 160 people per sq.km., which country’s capital is this?

5. In 1993, Bratislava regained its status as the capital of the newly formed independent Slovak Republic. Situated on the Danube, it is the only national capital in the world to share borders with two other countries. With which two countries does the Slovak capital share borders?

6. Situated 2800 metres above sea level, Quito is the highest official capital of a country. Located at just 00°15’S, it is also the closest to the Equator. Which country that is named after this fact is Quito the capital of?

7. Located at 64°08’N, this city is the northernmost capital in the world. Lying just 530 km below the Arctic Circle, its name means ‘smoky bay’. Ironically, it is one of the greenest cities in the world with excellent air quality. Which city and which country is this?

8. For 11 centuries, this city, whose name means ‘capital city’, was the seat of the imperial court of this country and emperors ruled out of it. Since 1868, another city whose name means ‘Eastern capital’, has been the capital. Both names have the same five letters, just in different order. What are these two cities that are anagrams of each other?

9. Usually, the capital city of the country is the largest in the country or within the top three. Here, the country’s largest city in terms of area, population, and density is four times larger than the capital city. Though small, which city is this that is considered the most powerful capital city in the world?

10. New Caledonia is a group of islands in the southwest Pacific Ocean. Since 1853, they were legally administered under the constitution of a country. It holds the record for distance between a capital and the farthest territorial area. With a massive 16,760 km between them, which city is their capital?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. Budapest, Hungary 2. Vatican City, Rome 3. Baku 4. Myanmar 5. Austria and Hungary 6. Ecuador 7. Reykjavik, Iceland 8. Kyoto and Tokyo 9. Washington DC, USA 10. Paris, France

