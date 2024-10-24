1 Born on October 27, 1858, Theodore Roosevelt was the 26th President of the United States. Once on a hunting trip, some of his attendants cornered a bear, tied it up, and asked him to shoot it. Roosevelt refused, saying it was unsportsmanlike. This event led Morris Michtom, a toymaker, to create a toy which was given Roosevelt’s nickname. What toy is this?

ADVERTISEMENT

2 This word represents a ratio of sound pressure levels. It originated in the telephone industry to measure power and transmission loss. The first part of the term comes from the Latin word for ‘tenth’. The second part is named after someone, who is considered the father of that industry. What term is this?

3 Livestock branding was a process followed by Texan cowboys who would use a hot iron to leave a scar with a particular shape to mark their cattle. Samuel M. was a lawyer in the 1800s who refused to do this cruel act, and his name started being used to mean ‘an independent-minded person’. What was his full name that moviegoers would have come across in the latest Top Gun movie?

ADVERTISEMENT

4 Charles-Joseph ___ was appointed to the court of William I of Orange to manufacture musical instruments for the military band. His son Adolphe had a tumultuous childhood, having swallowed acidic water at age 3, fell from a third-floor window, was burnt in a gunpowder explosion, fell onto a frying pan, and escaped poisoning. He did go on to invent a ‘valved clarinet,’ which he called ‘___ophone’ after his family name. What did he invent, which is now a staple of jazz music?

5 Ignacio Anaya, a Mexican working in a hotel in 1943, could not find the chef when a group of U.S. Army wives entered.Not wanting to disappoint the customers, he picked up some tostados, grated cheese on top, melted it, added some jalapeño, and served it. The dish became popular, and his nickname became associated with it. What dish is this?

6 Earl _____ was an American businessman who, when working with DuPont, had access to some inflexible pieces of polyethylene slag. He purified it and moulded it to create lightweight bowls, for which he designed airtight lids. He founded a company in his name to sell it, which soon was marketed by homemakers. Which company is this that recently declared bankruptcy?

ADVERTISEMENT

7 PageRank is an algorithm that a popular search engine uses to determine the importance of web pages and rank them in search results. Although it refers to the ‘web pages’, it is named after the founder of the company. Which search engine is this, and who is it named after?

8 Joseph _____ was a German physical trainer who devised a then revolutionary approach to exercise and body conditioning. His extensive knowledge of Roman and Greek exercises inspired him to create many equipments. What was his name?

9 James _____ was an American physician who produced chocolate from imported beans in 1764. He started a company in his name to produce chocolate for making cakes and beverages. What was his name, which one might mistake for the profession of those who will be using the product and leading to a fitting company name?

10 English molecular biologist Edwin Southern came up with a method, named after him in popular labs, to detect and quantify DNA in a sample. Consequently, when a technique was devised to detect RNA, they paid tribute to his name. What is the name of this technique?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. Teddy Bears 2. Decibel 3. Maverick 4. Saxophone 5. Nachos 6. Tupperware 7. Google, Larry Page 8. Pilates 9. James Baker of Baker’s Chocolate 10. Northern Blot

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.