Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 11 ever given us?
Premium

Published - August 08, 2024 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 11 ever given us?
George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon of ‘The Beatles’ at Abbey Road in London in 1969.
1 / 10 | ‘The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar’ begins on August 11, 3114 BCE, and is considered the date of creation of the universe in those cultures. The Mayan civilisation that followed it believed that the successful fourth world, where men were placed, would end on the 13th b’ak’tun (a b’ak’tun is 1,44,000 days). This translated to a particular date in the Julian calendar, which sparked an increased interest in popular culture. According to this calendar, on what date was the world supposed to end?
Answer : December 21, 2012
