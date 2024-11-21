A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

1 / 10 | On November 24, 1954, Mamie Eisenhower christened a Lockheed C-121 Constellations aircraft with a bottle of Rocky Mountain spring water from Colorado. The need to name the plane came about when two planes almost collided in mid-air the previous year. Currently being used by two Boeing 747-200Bs manned by 26 staff, what was the name given? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Air Force One SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | The Indian Air Force has a fleet of six Business Boeing 737s for VIP use. The planes, used by the President and Vice-President, are known as Rajhans and Rajkamal. The Prime Minister’s aircraft has a call sign that means ‘Ambassador’ in Hindi, as it ferries the Prime Minister to foreign countries. What is the name of the PM’s plane that reminds one of a two-stroke ‘race’ bike made by the Escorts group? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rajdoot SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | The SR-71 is a high-altitude aircraft made by Lockheed in the 1960s for the United States Air Force. It could travel more than three times faster than the speed of sound and was able to outpace surface-to-air missiles. It once flew from New York to London in one hour and 54 minutes. Named for its stealth colour, its name will remind you of a Beatles song. What was it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Blackbird’ SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | The Boeing B-50 Superfortress is a four-engine propeller-driven aircraft that had technology way ahead of its time. One of these, named Lucky Lady II, made a journey of 94 hours and one minute. It took off from and landed at Carswell Air Force Base in Texas. What was its record, which was thought not feasible at that time? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The first aircraft to fly around the world non-stop. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Glamorous Glennis is a Bell X-1 or Bell Model 44 rocket engine-powered aircraft that was named after the wife of its pilot, Chuck Yeager. On October 14, 1947, the aircraft was drop-launched from a bomber and in a few minutes hit 1100 km/hr. What was the record Yeager set on this flight? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The first aircraft to break the sound barrier. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | The Mriya was a cargo aircraft that was the heaviest ever built and had the world’s largest wingspan. It used to transport 130-tonne generators and even a full-train locomotive. The only one of its kind, it was destroyed on February 27, 2022. Supposedly targeted by the Russians, in which country was Mriya stationed? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ukraine SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | The Bonney Gull was an experimental aeroplane developed by Leonard Warden Bonney. To make it more efficient, he took inspiration from seagulls, which had a two-to-one lift-to-weight ratio. Unfortunately, it crashed on the first flight. What change did he make that made it look more like a cartoon plane than a real one? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The wings were curved like a bird’s. SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | The Airbus A300-600ST (Super Transporter) is a specialised wide-body airliner that is used to transport aircraft parts. To accommodate oversized parts, the aircraft has a huge bump above the cockpit. This and the characteristic white colour led to a name. After which endangered whale is this huge aircraft named? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Beluga whale (Airbus Beluga) SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | The Spruce Goose or Flying Lumberyard, was a Hughes H-4 Hercules airlift flying boat plane, which is the largest of its kind ever built. Meant to transport 750 troops or two 30-tonne tanks across the Atlantic, it eventually made just one flight for about 1.6 k.m. What was the record it held, a fact referenced in its name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The biggest aircraft made almost entirely out of wood. SHOW ANSWER