 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning
Premium

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the aeroplane takes off against the wind, not with it: Henry Ford

Published - November 21, 2024 09:00 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning
Ed Force One, the tour aeroplane of the British band Iron Maiden, is a Boeing 747-400.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | On November 24, 1954, Mamie Eisenhower christened a Lockheed C-121 Constellations aircraft with a bottle of Rocky Mountain spring water from Colorado. The need to name the plane came about when two planes almost collided in mid-air the previous year.  Currently being used by two Boeing 747-200Bs manned by 26 staff, what was the name given?
Answer : Air Force One
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Published - November 21, 2024 09:00 am IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / science (general) / science and technology / technology (general) / travel and commuting / air transport / air and space accident / music / music industry / rock and roll music / India / India / power (infrastructure) / social infrastructure / physics / physics (education) / leisure (general) / lifestyle and leisure / tourism and leisure / games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.