Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome their first child

Director Quentin Tarantino and actor-wife Daniella welcomed their first child together

Director Quentin Tarantino and actor-wife Daniella welcomed their first child together   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The duo tied the knot in November 2018.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his actor-wife Daniella Pick have become parents to a baby boy.

A representative of the couple shared the news on Wednesday in a statement to Page Six.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22,” the spokesperson said.

The couple had announced Daniella’s pregnancy in August last year.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36, met during the making of his 2009 feature Inglourious Basterds but it wasn’t until 2016 that they started dating. They got engaged in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a ceremony which was attended by the filmmaker’s close friends like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 12:19:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/quentin-tarantino-wife-daniella-welcome-their-first-child/article30894472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY