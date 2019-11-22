Pulling into Chennai

Last week, while pop stars Katy Perry and Dua Lipa brought their A-game to the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai, it also set the stage for The Local Train’s first-ever stadium appearance, at the DY Patil Stadium. Come November 30, and the New Delhi-based rock band, which is touring with a run of shows after the festival, is heading to Chennai for a gig at Phoenix Marketcity.

A new-found love

The Local Train | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Known for their energetic arena-rock tunes, The Local Train’s frontman Raman Negi says now that they’ve got a taste with the Mumbai performance, they want more. “Give us any stadium slots, we’ll play,” he says. Their 35-minute set at the festival — shorter than their usual hour-long performances — saw a bare-chested Negi in his rocker element. “There was a ramp and we decided we were going to use it. I was running towards the crowd and I went, ‘Oh wow this (ramp) is longer than I thought’,” he recollects with a laugh.

In Mumbai, the band’s set intentionally leaned on heavier songs like ‘Gustaakh’. While they’ve been ruling big stages and college festivals across the country so far, this was a game-changer for them. “It was an epic gig, man. I’ve never played at 4 pm in my life. [It was] quite a learning experience,” he says.

It is not lost on him that despite many rock fans’ long-standing resistance to mainstream, commercial pop, the live experience — towering visual panels, a dazzling light spectacle and the way the performances flowed — was what won everyone over. “All the metalheads were dancing to Katy Perry, it was mad,” he says.

Setting the stage

Since the launch of their first album, Alas ke Pedh in 2015, the band has performed thrice in Chennai, and has been itching to come back. “We’ve played in IIT. But we haven’t done a gig like this. We rarely get to play in this part of the country,” says Negi. The band is expected to present some of their hit songs, including ‘Khudi', 'Aaftaab', 'Mizaaj' and 'Bandey'.

The concert, supported by Kerala folk/indie rock band, When Chai Met Toast, comes right in the middle of album-writing sessions for their third full-length album, which is currently under wraps. “We haven’t played any of the new songs live. We’re doing so many gigs and jamming so much, so we’re evolving as a band. I am very happy with where we’re headed,” he says.

Aiming to capture the band’s live essence in a studio setting, the jams for the new album are going well. “It’s going to be rock n roll, I’m playing the electric guitar in these songs! The second album (Vaaqif, 2018) was a testing ground for acoustic and electric songs. They were both received very well, so we know the audience is there for both,” Negi concludes.

The Local Train is performing on November 30, at the courtyard at Phoenix MarketCity from 5 pm onwards. Free entry.