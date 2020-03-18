Priyanka Chopra Jonas to feature on Spotify podcast series hosted by fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg

18 March 2020 12:15 IST

In the episode of InCharge with DVF, which airs tomorrow, Priyanka Chopra speaks about her late father, and her desire to take on motherhood

InCharge with DVF, a new podcast hosted by fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg (known for revolutionising the wrap dress), is live exclusively on Spotify. One of the episodes, going live on March 19, features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as one of the iconic women redefining what it means to be her.

The 37-year-old will unravel a different side of her journey from being a teenager to the stardom she enjoys today. Snippets of the interview include Priyanka’s nomadic childhood given her father was in the armed forces, her former desire to be an engineer, her experience in the pageant industry leading up to Miss World, her transition to the U.S., and finding a medium between the two cultures.

Having played a five-time boxing champion in Mary Kom, Priyanka says, “My work has been the greatest rock in my life. It’s like a plant – if you keep feeding it, it becomes a tree and gives you shadow. My work has been that.” This is what continues to inspire her as she plans to develop movies, based on true stories, featuring real life women on the helm. She also explains,“I want to be able I want to be able to have the part of the world or an audience of the world that may not know my work get introduced to me as an artist. And I'm hoping that will happen in the next few years. And I also want to taste motherhood. I want to be able to do both.”

Advertising

Advertising

In Diane’s words

The seven-episode series, features powerful women from different backgrounds and countries, in conversation with the designer, on their greatest successes and most challenging lessons. The celebrity guests include Kris Jenner, Elaine Welteroth, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among many more. The podcast launched on the streaming service on March 12 in celebration of Women’s History Month.

In an interview with Spotify ahead of the podcast launch, Diane details the mission behind the podcast, “I always mentioned the words ‘in charge’ when I was growing up. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew the kind of woman that I wanted to be, and what I wanted to be was a woman in charge. And now, the reason I give for being in fashion is basically to dress the woman in charge or to help her to feel in charge, to give her confidence. I think it’s important that when you have a voice, you use that voice, plus your knowledge, experience, and connections, in order to help others to have a voice and to be in charge.”

The 73-year-old Belgian designer —who was formerly known as Princess Diane of Fürstenberg — also describes the commonalities she finds with her podcasts guests. “The similarity is that all of those women, whenever they were faced with challenges, they owned it. That’s why I said the secret of life is owning it. Most of them had very different lives and everything, but how they dealt with the challenges and the strength and the courage is very similar, and that’s what [the podcast] is about.”