Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens restaurant in New York

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the pooja ceremony of ‘Sona’

08 March 2021 13:15 IST

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced that she is opening an Indian cuisine restaurant in New York.

Chopra Jonas took to Instagram late Saturday evening and shared a picture of the restaurant named ‘Sona’, which will be opening doors for food enthusiasts later this month.

She also posted images from the prayer ceremony (pooja) held in 2019, to mark the beginning of the construction, where her popstar husband Nick Jonas was also present.

“I’m thrilled to present to you Sona, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. Sona is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” the 38-year-old actor, who is shooting for the Amazon series “Citadel” in the UK, wrote.

Chopra Jonas said the kitchen will be helmed by chef Hari Nayak and also thanked her partners, restaurateur Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin.

“Sona is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly,” she said.

Goyal credited Chopra Jonas for being the “creative force” behind the restaurant.

In an Instagram post, the restaurateur said opening a restaurant is a team effort and it wouldn’t have happened without the support of the actor.

“My kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind Sona. There is no one who better-and more boldly-personifies ‘global Indian’ than Priyanka. Sona is so lucky to have her in our corner.

“From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over Sona. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see!” he wrote.

Chopra Jonas was recently seen in the Netflix film “The White Tiger” and also released her much-awaited memoir “Unfinished”.