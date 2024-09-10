Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles at Kering Foundation dinner in New York City

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined several prominent American celebrities for the Kering Foundation’s annual Caring For Women gala dinner at the New York Fashion Week on September 9 in New York City, US. The charity dinner, in its third edition, is aimed to raise funds for organizations addressing gender-based violence.

Dressed in a classy black evening gown with floral lacework, Priyanka co-hosted the gala with Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian. It was attended by top names like Julianne Moore, Matthew McConaughey, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain Lindsay Lohan and others.

Founded in 2008, the Kering Foundation is dedicated to combatting violence against women through various worldwide initiatives and undertakings.

On the film front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood production The Bluff, a swashbuckling adventure set in the 19th century Caribbean. In the film, Priyanka essays a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The Boys fame Karl Urban is also in the cast.

