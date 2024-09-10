ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles at Kering Foundation dinner in New York City

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Priyanka co-hosted the gala with Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian; the charity dinner was attended by top names like Julianne Moore, Matthew McConaughey, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain, Lindsay Lohan and others

The Hindu Bureau

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2024 Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined several prominent American celebrities for the Kering Foundation’s annual Caring For Women gala dinner at the New York Fashion Week on September 9 in New York City, US. The charity dinner, in its third edition, is aimed to raise funds for organizations addressing gender-based violence. 

Dressed in a classy black evening gown with floral lacework, Priyanka co-hosted the gala with Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian. It was attended by top names like Julianne Moore, Matthew McConaughey, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain Lindsay Lohan and others.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 at The Pool, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek attends the 2024 Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

US actress Jessica Chastain attends the 2024 Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

US actor Matthew McConaughey attends the 2024 Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

Naomi Watts arrives at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City, U.S., September 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

US media personality Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

US actress Lindsay Lohan attends the 2024 Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANDREA RENAULT

US actress Dakota Johnson attends the 2024 Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

Founded in 2008, the Kering Foundation is dedicated to combatting violence against women through various worldwide initiatives and undertakings.

On the film front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood production The Bluff, a swashbuckling adventure set in the 19th century Caribbean. In the film, Priyanka essays a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The Boys fame Karl Urban is also in the cast.

