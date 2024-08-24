GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends brother Siddharth’s wedding festivities

The actor’s upcoming film ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting

Updated - August 24, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 02:31 pm IST

ANI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving a speech at the event

After surprising fans with her visit to India, Priyanka Chopra appeared in a stunning saree as she attended the wedding celebrations for her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Inside pictures of the bash on Friday featuring Priyanka with relatives and her mother Madhu Chopra were spotted on social media. For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a vibrant magenta saree. Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings. Priyanka's family friends shared some pictures from the wedding festivities, in which the star is seen giving a speech at the function.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gears up for second season of ‘Citadel’

Priyanka was also present when Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya; last month, she attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas.

Her upcoming film ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy ‘Heads of State’, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Good Half’ at The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., August 13, 2024

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Good Half’ at The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., August 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: DAVID SWANSON

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film 'Paani', which is set for a big-screen release on October 18. Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency. The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

