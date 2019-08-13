Princess Diana musical to have Broadway premiere in April 2020

A musical, titled Diana, based on the life of the Princess of Wales is set to make its Broadway debut in April next year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musical is directed by Christopher Ashley.

It will begin performances at New York’s Longacre Theatre on March 2, 2020, with an official opening set for March 31.

The Joe DiPietro-David Bryan production focuses on Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles and the pair’s separation. Actor Jeanna de Waal will play the titular role, while Roe Hartrampf will essay the part of Charles.

Erin Davie portrays Camilla Parker Bowles and Tony winner Judy Kaye plays Queen Elizabeth.

Kelly Devine is the choreographs while Ian Eisendrath serves as the music supervisor.

Diana died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris.