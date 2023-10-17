President gives away film awards; actor Waheeda Rehman gets Phalke Award

October 17, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the National Film Awards for the year 2021 under various categories at the 69th edition of the ceremony on Tuesday. The prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award was conferred on veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said Ms. Rehman had established herself at the pinnacle of the film industry with her art and personality. Even in her personal life, she had made her mark as a woman of dignity, self-confidence and originality. She set an example that women themselves should also take the initiative for women empowerment.

Ms. Murmu also congratulated the other awardees. She said the award ceremony painted a picture of diversity of India and the unity inherent in it.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said: “Today nothing is regional, if the content is good, regional content will find the global audience.” He said the government stood shoulder to shoulder with the industry in its efforts to counter movie piracy and it had brought the Cinematograph Act, which was a big step in curbing the menace.

Among those present at the event were Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan and I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra.

S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR took away six awards and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagged in five categories at the 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 announced on Thursday. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect got the award for the best feature film, while the best actor award went to Allu Arjun for Pushpa (The Rise Part 1).

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director was given to Meppadiyan and the Best Direction to Godavari (The Holy Water).

RRR got the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment; Best Male Playback Singer; and shared the Best Music Direction award with Pushpa (The Rise Part I). The movie also won in the Best Special Effects, Best Choreography and the Best Action Direction (King Soloman) categories.

Gangubai Kathiawadi received the award for Best screenplay, along with Nayattu (The Hunt) for screenplay writing (original) by Shahi Kabir. The film also bagged the Best Editing and the Best Make-up Artist awards.

Film Sardar Udham won national awards in Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Audiography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Designer categories.

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi) got the award for the best supporting actor and Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files) the best supporting actress. The Best Non-Feature Film award was given to Ek Tha Gaon of Srishti Lakhera.

Kaala Bhairava received the Best Male Playback Singer award for Komuram Bheemudo in RRR and Shreya Ghoshal the Best Female Playback Singer award for Maayava Chaayavaa in Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night). Award for the best lyrics went to Chandrabose for Dham Dham Dham in Konda Polam.

Awards for the Critics Special Mention went to Subramanya Badoor (Kannada); Best Film Critic to Purushothama Charyulu (Telugu); and Best Book on Cinema to “Music by Lakxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey” by Rajiv Vijayakar (publisher: Rupa Publications India).