ADVERTISEMENT

Prasar Bharti unveils new OTT app 'Waves'

Published - November 21, 2024 11:29 am IST - New Delhi

"Archives of Prasar Bharati are also available. You can relive your childhood by watching your favourite shows," chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal said

PTI

Also, Waves app provides a host of services such as news, easy shopping facility by linking up with ONDC network, games, films. | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: https://www.youtube.com

India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) unveiled its OTT app 'Waves' through which users can also access vast archives of Doordarshan and Aakashvani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the app currently offers around 40 live channels, including popular ones from broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group and 9X Media as well as news channels such as India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.

"We are trying to give clean and family entertainment," Navneet Kumar Sehgal, chairman, Prasar Bharati, said on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa.

Mr. Sehgal said the OTT app also provides a host of other services such as news, easy shopping facility by linking up with ONDC network, games, films. "All our (Prasar Bharati) archives are also available. You can relive your childhood by watching your favourite shows," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US