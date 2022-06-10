Pop star Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get married

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pose at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 10, 2022 12:02 IST

The marriage faced a bit of drama when Ms. Spears' first husband tried to crash the wedding and was arrested

Pop star Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari have officially tied the knot.

The couple got married on Thursday night, Mr. Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen confirmed to Variety.

“I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together,” Mr. Cohen said in a statement.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Ms. Spears' residence in Thousand Oaks, California in the presence of guests such as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Ms. Spears’ sons with Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, did not attend the wedding, but wished the happy couple the best, according to a statement to People magazine from Federline’s lawyer.

The singer's father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were also not in attendance.

The marriage faced a bit of drama when Ms. Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the wedding and was arrested.

Ms. Spears and Mr. Alexander were married in 2004 for a total of 55 hours before annulling the marriage.

She was previously also married to Mr. Federline, and the two divorced in 2007.

Ms. Spears and Mr. Asghari’s marriage comes seven months after the singer was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.