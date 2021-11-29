Pooja Moorthy’s best foot forward

The plus-size actor plays the title role of Gundamma Katha on Zee Telugu with elan

Zee Telugu’s Gundamma Katha serial makes it loud and clear that talent defines an individual not the person’s weight. The afternoon serial that recently celebrated the 1000-episode milestone is about Geeta aka Gundamma (loosely translated as plump lady in Telugu), a plus-size girl often body shamed. Her forced marriage to Ram opens another world of challenges. Sensitive and teary-eyed Geeta, often criticised and left in helpless situations, accepts herself and brings in small changes to her frame of mind. Says Pooja Moorthy who plays the protagonist, “Geeta realises she has not done any wrong , so why should she cry and learns to deal with criticism with a ‘let’s face it’ attitude. This builds up her confidence level.”

A still from the serial ‘Gundamma Katha’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The three-year-old serial depicting Geeta’s different phases of life focused on her triumph as a village president. “Although Geeta is yet to impress her mother in law, she is at the forefront of her family and also handles a responsibility given by her father-in-law,” says Pooja.

Pooja, a Kannadiga from Bengaluru recalls her inhibitions during the audition. “Being a plus-size woman, I was concerned about the character’s portrayal. Roles of women on the healthy side in the entertainment industry face mockery. I am glad the serial focuses on the challenges a heavy woman faces and subtly showing making fun of her is not an option being supportive is.”

Pooja’s tryst with the small screen began as a child with Kannada serials Railu Jeevi, Antharu and Mahanadhi. She returned to television during her graduation days and did Milana, Oh Devare, Pancharangi and Pom Pom. Interestingly she was rejected for the protagonist’s role when she auditioned for Brahma Gantu (Gundamma Katha in Kannada). The self-taught actor has a Commerce background and has worked in 24/7 software services.

The actor is alsoamong 10 participants of Super Queen, a new reality show on Zee Telugu.. “It is an inspiring show where contestants share how they overcome challenges to create their own identity.”

Finally, Pooja talks about the heart-warming messages on Instagram. “My day is made when plus-size women feel inspired by my confidence and courage.”