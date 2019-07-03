Police grill Vanitha Vijayakumar at ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil house

In an unexpected turn of events, cops landed at the doorstep of the Bigg Boss Tamil house to investigate an alleged kidnapping case filed against actor and season three housemate Vanitha Vijayakumar. She is the eldest daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar and the late actor Manjula.

Sources from Star Vijay confirm that police had entered the house to “conduct a formal inquiry” with a housemate. “No decision has yet been arrived at on whether the contestant will be evicted from the house. They are still in talks,” the source said. It is further speculated that another housemate too could be in a soup with the city police investigating a cheating complaint.

The complaint against Vanitha Vijayakumar was filed by her ex-husband, Anand Rajan, who alleged that she had kidnapped the couple's daughter. Vanitha was married to Rajan, and had divorced by mutual consent in 2012, with Rajan being the custodial rights to their child.

This is not the first time in the last couple of weeks that a Bigg Boss set has had a visit from the men in khaki. On June 21, cops entered the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, to arrest housemate Abhijit Bichukale in connection to a cheque bounce case. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against Bichukale’s name by a local court after he had skipped appearance multiple times.