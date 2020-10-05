These podcasts will shake up your world view

Hyderabad

05 October 2020 15:58 IST

Novelist and podcaster Hari Kunzru shares his podcast picks, from Reply All to The Ballad of Billy Balls

Recently, Hari Kunzru spoke with MetroPlus about his new podcast Into The Zone (Pushkin Industries) which offer up personal dissections of the grey areas of life’s typical dichotomies: life and death, being a native and a migrant, and more.

This week, Hari shares the podcasts that have piqued his interest:

Advertising

Advertising

5-4

You may not think listening to American lawyers talking about Supreme Court decisions would make for the most compelling listening, but the three hosts are irreverent (and frankly foul-mouthed) and often hilarious.

Cover art for 5-4 podcast

They see the court, which plays such an outsized part in American public life, as a flawed, often deeply frustrating institution, and as you listen to them, you learn a great deal about how American politics came to be in the state it is today.

Deep Cover

True crime is the genre that made podcasting huge in America. It seems that now, there is not an unsolved murder that doesn’t have its own multi-part series.

Cover art for Deep Cover podcast

Deep Cover is a story about an undercover FBI agent, who infiltrates a biker gang, trying to bring down a regional drug gang, and gradually discovers that his target is part of an international organisation, involving the then dictator of Panama, General Manuel Noriega.

Reply All

Podcasts are very dependent on the listener’s personal connection with the voice in their head.

Cover art for Reply All podcast

Reply All tells fascinating, deeply-researched stories from the world of technology, but it is also a window into the peculiar psyches of the hosts, who are funny, self-deprecating and work well together.

The Hidden Djinn

I’ve just started listening to this one, and it seems very promising.

Cover art for Hidden Djinn podcast

The host, Rabia Chaudry, is a lawyer, well-known as to podcast listeners as one of the originators of Serial, the true-crime story that became a viral sensation. Now she has a chance to tell her listeners tales of the supernatural.

The Ballad of Billy Balls

Some stories are just made for podcasts.

Cover art for The Ballad Of Billy Balls podcast

This is a story of a family tragedy — the murder of a punk musician in ’80s New York. It is about what happens to the girlfriend he leaves behind, and to the child that woman eventually has.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are tuning in to, at metro@thehindu.co.in.