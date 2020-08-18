Podcasts to discuss cinema

18 August 2020 15:37 IST

Films have a universal following. There are podcasts aplenty discussing a range of film-related topics. It is impossible to list all of them. This is the first of a film Podcast recommendations

Filmspotting

Adam Kempenaar started the podcast in 2005. Each episode begins with a review of a recent film, a discussion and interviews with filmmakers. In the ‘Massacre Theatre’ segment Adam and Josh Larsen play out a scene from a movie and ask the audience to recognise it. Both Adam and Josh have taught at the University of Chicago.

Episode length: Over 90 minutes

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, filmspotting.net and more

How Did This Get Made

If you are a lover of guilty pleasure films then, you are likely to list this among your favourite podcasts. Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzoukas tear apart a movie each week with a guest (who, occasionally, is the maker of the movie). The show, is not all trash-talk. The trio’s love for films is evident.

Episode length: Over an hour (on average)

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, earowlf.com and more

You Must Remember This

The recommendations for Karina Longworth’s podcast are as imperative as its title. You must listen to this if you are a movie buff, several Hollywood writers have said. Karina is a well-known writer and LA Weekly’s former film critic. She started the podcast in 2014 as a passion project.

Episode length: 45-plus minutes (on average)

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, youmustrememberthis podcast.com and more

Scriptnotes

According to its own description, the show is about “screenwriting and things that are interesting to screenwriters”. Hosts Craig Mazin (creator of Chernobyl) and John August (Big Fish) discuss aspects that interest and illuminate even a casual film buff. The podcast’s Three Page Challenge segment, wherein the hosts analyse a reader-submitted screenplay, offers insights.

Episode length: Over an hour (on average)

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more

