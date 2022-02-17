‘Pitching Pyaar’: Your kind of love story

The voice artistes of Pitching Pyaar Shreya Dhanwanthary and Veer Rajwant Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

February 17, 2022 14:05 IST

‘Pitching Pyaar’ is Audible’s latest offering

After riding on the popularity of shows like The Family Man, Scam 1992 and What the Folks, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Veer Rajwant Singh have ventured into doing an audio show, Pitching Pyaar, a light-hearted love story produced by DICE Media.

In a video conversation with The Hindu, Shreya and Veer talk about their career, shared experiences in doing an audio show, and more:

Can you tell us about your show and its characters?

Shreya: Our show is about Kabir, a young entrepreneur, who is trying to figure his life out. He meets Nikki the character that I play. Both try and work out their individual plans, while planning a life together. What happens next forms the crux of the show.

Veer: Kabir is trying to get out of a relationship; he takes a leap of faith by quitting his job and that is when he meets Nikki. The journey is about him trying to find himself.

Is this your first audio show? How is it different from a video show?

Shreya: Yes, this is my first time on an audio show. For me, it felt like the dubbing portion of a video show (laughs). It was a novel experience.

Veer: It’s my first time too! While dubbing, we already have the scenes and just match our voices to it. This is something unique. With video, we paint a picture, but in an audio show, the listeners paint a picture for themselves. This was a learning curve for me.

Do you think audio shows have a future?

Shreya: I’m not sure, but I’m curious to see how it pans out and how people will receive them.

Veer: You can listen to audio shows when you are doing something on the side. We are at an age where there is a lot of content, and there is the issue of screen fatigue. Since you can multitask with audio shows, I feel this medium will work.

What do you think of your career arc?

Shreya: I have no clue. This year, I did a segment called Unpaused, a film called Looop Lapeta, and now this. These are three different shows, so I just hope my career is going somewhere (laughs).

Veer: I don’t want to know where my career is going. For me, my growth as a human being is equally important, and that defines me.

What is this show’s USP?

Veer: It is going to be your story because you’ll listen to it and create something of your own. Everything will be narrated and you get to paint your own picture. This makes the show different.

Pitching Pyaar is available on Audible.