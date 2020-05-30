Pick of the week: Online events to catch

30 May 2020 07:37 IST

Concerts, stand-up and other online events you just can’t miss

Instapick - #DressUpFridays: Ever since the lockdown began, there has hardly been a difference between weekdays and weekends. Lucy Walsh (@_dressupfriday) decided to shake things up and motivate everyone to get out of their fashion funk with this online movement. She is encouraging people to pull out the most extravagant outfit they own, style it, do their hair and make-up and post it on Instagram.

Virtual wellness: Jindal Naturecure Institute, a Bengaluru-based Naturopathy hospital, has launched a series of initiatives, including advising patients through webinars. Till May 31, free virtual yoga sessions will be shared at 8 am on their Facebook page. The ongoing Mitra Yoga Fest online features guided meditation by Divya Srinivasan, Yogasana by Stewart Gilchrist and a discourse on the science of Kundalini by Rita Hraiz. Till May 31, at ₹2,500 for a full pass and ₹1,400 for a day pass. Details: mitrayogafest.com.

Time to dance: Disney+ Hotstar’s latest is an online competition for all ages, titled Home Dancer. The bi-weekly show, hosted by Karan Wahi, premiered on May 25, and allows viewers to vote for their favourite entries. A cash prize of ₹4 lakh is up for grabs each week. To participate, log in to their mobile app. Bellydancing seems to be the flavour of the season, with multiple online classes available. And from June 1 to 21, an online dance festival highlights the genre, with proceeds going to the NGO Goonj, to support migrant workers. Details on insider.in

Concerts from your couch: Through the quarantine, independent artistes have kept us entertained. Hungama Artist Aloud’s Indian Independent Music Awards aims to identify and highlight the best of the lot across 25 categories including pop, rock, hip-hop and folk. Registrations open on July 1. Details: artistaloud.com. The One India Virtual Concert tomorrow at 5 pm features The Voice winner Sumit Saini and standup comic Manan Desai, among others. The event will raise funds for workers in the event management industry. On Facebook.

Celebrities on YouTube: Known for his dark and twisted movies, such as Lost Highway and Mulholland Drive, director David Lynch has now taken to reporting the Los Angeles weather. The surprisingly soothing videos are shot in what looks like a home office/bunker. Subscribe to ‘David Lynch Theatre on YouTube. The outspoken Jameela Jamil takes her body positive activism to the video sharing platform through her new channel, launched earlier this week. It will focus largely on her work with I Weigh and feature interviews and more.

Learn a skill: Curly hair does not need hair spas or chemical intervention, says stylist Vinita Makhija. An avid proponent of the Curly Girl Method, she is hosting a curl care webinar tomorrow at 5 pm. Learn basic techniques, get personalised homemade product recommendations and free follow-up advice as well. At ₹400 on insider.in. Join the Skrap and Eco Femme team for a DIY workshop, where you can learn how to stitch a fully functional, reusable cloth pad. At ₹350. Details on @skrap.zerowaste on Instagram.

Read on: Harry Potter author JK Rowling announced the release of a new book, The Ickabog. Clarifying that it is not an extension of her hugely popular series on the wizarding world, she added that a chapter would be shared online each weekday till June 10. Now on theickabog.com. Suzanne Collins gives us a prequel to The Hunger Games in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The story looks at the life of Coriolanus Snow — Katniss Everdeen’s nemesis — and what led him to be the way he is. At ₹683 for the Kindle version on amazon.in.

#LockdownWithWeekend: Today, on our Instagram Live series, join actor Richa Chadha as she talks about the roles that influenced her work. In conversation with Namrata Joshi, on @the_hindu at 8 pm. On Sunday, columnist and wellness expert Vasudha Rai speaks to Sandeep Agarwalla and Dr Naresh Perumbuduri of Ananda in the Himalayas. They will share essential morning rituals, yogic kriyas and simple breathing and meditation techniques to practise during the lockdown and beyond. On @thehinduweekend Instagram at 5 pm.

Tasting Paris: Expand your culinary horizons on what is probably the last weekend of lockdown. Join a two-day online class on classic French entremets by Chef Sanjana Patel of Mumbai-based patisserie, La Folie. Follow the demo-style workshop on Zoom and whip up eggless dark chocolate Bavarian caramel fleur de sel and Fraisier (a strawberry cake) and gluten-free versions of pistachio trocadero and mango ispahan, as well as the classic almond cake, opera. Today and tomorrow, from 2 pm to 6 pm. At ₹4,000 per person. Register on theclassroombylafolie.com.

Films for all: The ongoing We Are One Film Festival on YouTube brings the best of films and pre-recorded conversations from 21 events, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, Tribeca and India’s Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival. Pick from short films (24 Frames Per Century, Atlantiques), feature films (45 Days in Harvar, Amreeka) and documentaries (The Epic of Everest, Ghost Fleet VR). Other highlights include a discussion between French filmmaking legends Claire Denis and Olivier Assayas and a chat between Oscar winner Ang Lee and Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters). Till June 7. Details and schedule on weareoneglobalfestiva​l.com.

Art and IPR: Intellectual Property Rights laws can be difficult to navigate, especially in the creative field. Join the experts from Anand & Anand Law Firm today at 8.30 pm for a Zoom session on “Inspiration, imitation and more”, a dinnertime conversation on copyright and other legal issues in the visual arts in India. Join https://anandandanand.zoom.us/j/94136871172