Pick of the week: June 13 to 19

13 June 2020 11:57 IST

Online events you can’t miss this week

In fashion’s stride

As the country opens up, Chennai-based designer boutique, Collage, brings House of Kotwara to their clientele. Blending “old-world charm and chikankari”, the range of summer-friendly separates is perfect for understated gatherings. Call for orders and video appointments. 9500082600. Textile designer Gaurang Shah has an ongoing menswear pop-up at his store in Hyderabad. Also, a functional womenswear curation is scheduled in Chennai for July, featuring Antar-Agni, Integument and Kora.

Parenting and playrooms

With online classes being the norm, you might want to give your kids’ room a makeover. Founder of Peekaboo Patterns, Garima Agarwal, has a free virtual consult to make the space reflect your requirements and their personality. 9962430862. The University of New South Wales in Australia is organising a webinar on ‘Pandemic Parenting: Building resilience in uncertain times’. Learn how the changes during the pandemic might shape relationships and how we parent. On July 1 at 7.30 am. Details: events.unsw.edu.au

Bucket list

Instead of masks, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest is this embroidered potli, which will be launched on Independence Day. Aptly called The Nani Bucket, it is available for pre-order at his stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Priced at ₹69,500. Delivery starting August 15. Details: @sabyasachiaccessories. For monsoon basics, Melissa, the Brazilian footwear brand, has launched their Indian e-commerce platform. Pick from waterproof galoshes, slides and slip-ons. From ₹2,999 onwards on melissaindia.com.

Learn an art

Join veteran theatre artistes Jayakumar Janakiraman, Kalairaani and Muthukumar from the Koothu-p-pattarai team for a 21-day acting workshop. The online classes will be on from June 15 to July 5. At ₹10,000 per head. Call for details and registration. 8072333827. Or sign up for online dance classes with Salsa Madras. Choose from Bachata (Wednesdays), Mambo (Fridays), Salsa (Saturdays) and body isolation and movement (Sundays). At ₹200 per session. Details on salsamadras.com. 8122072572

Songs for the soul

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma has been using #SongsOfComfort to tweet clips of himself playing pieces like Dvořák’s Going Home, the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No 3 and, most recently, Nana by Manuel de Falla. This has inspired other musicians to share their work on Twitter. Today, The Coconut Milk Project duo, Pavithra Krishnaswamy and Goutham Kumar, are curating a virtual gig that explores how our emotions change throughout the day, using different genres of music. From 7 pm onwards. At ₹150 per head. 7358458117

Talking pictures

Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB), in collaboration with Institut Français en Inde, is kickstarting a series of virtual engagements with French and Indian artists, curators, heads of museums and galleries. Photo artist and CPB Edition III co-curator Arko Datto will be in conversation with Damarice Amao, assistant curator, Department of Photography, Musée National d’Art Moderne, Paris. They’ll talk about photographic and curatorial practices in the current times. Today, at 3 pm, on Zoom. Register on chennaiphotobiennale.com.

#LockdownWithWeekend

Celebrate World Gin Day today with beverage consultant Karina Aggarwal and co-founder of the London Cocktail Society, Emma Stokes, live on our Instagram at 5.30 pm. They’ll talk cocktails, bottles and 2020 trends. Tomorrow, columnist Vasudha Rai will be in conversation with Kavita Khosa, founder of Purearth, on greenwashing in the beauty industry. At 5 pm. Catch our conversations with violinist Karthick Iyer and director Sudhir Mishra on our IGTV channel. All sessions on @thehinduweekend.

#VogueChallenge: Started by Instagram user Salma Noor (@itssalmanoor, in photo), this challenge has people photoshopping themselves on to the cover of the glossy fashion magazine. This includes those typically not featured — trans, plus-size, male, hijabi... Quite refreshing, especially in the light of editor Anna Wintour apologising for not giving space for diversity in the workplace.