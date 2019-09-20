PC Ramakrishna’s golden retrospective

Dressed in a well-worn kurta, PC Ramakrishna smiles apologetically as he ushers me into CP Arts Centre in Alwarpet. “Don’t mind my shabby appearance,” he says, as I walk into the space where The Madras Players (TMP) meet for rehearsals. Known to Chennai as ‘PC’ long before Priyanka Chopra (or P Chidambaram) took over the acronym, this thespian is often recognised by his distinctive baritone. When we meet, PC is in the midst of directing three different plays, to be staged later this week as part of a retrospective that celebrates the 74-year-old’s 50 years in theatre. “They deal with completely different themes, and represent a range of my own thinking and interests,” he says. The plays have another thing in common — they are all steeped in Tamil.

Water (2012), which was his directorial debut, is an adaptation of Tamil writer Komal Swaminathan’s 1980 play, Thaneer Thaneer, focussing on a drought-hit village called Athipatti. TMP’s longest-running play — staged over 20 times in three years — Chudamani (2016) is an amalgamation of seven stories by celebrated Tamil writer R Chudamani. And Trinity (2018) is based on three short stories about the Carnatic legends Thyagraja, Muthuswami Dikshithar and Syama Sastri, written by Tamil writer Seetha Ravi.

Chudamani is PC’s tribute to the writer, whom he describes as a woman “who was far ahead of her times. She was disabled, only three feet tall, yet none of her stories reflect her tragedies or angst”. Trinity, on the other hand, is an extension of the professional mridangam player that PC almost became — after 18 years of training, he chose theatre instead. The plays will see almost 90% of the original cast.

Carrier, not a barrier

Adapting Tamil stories for the English stage does not mean its essence is lost, says the veteran, who has also acted in adaptations of other Indian playwrights, albeit in English. For instance, when noted Tamil writer and playwright, Indira Parthasarathy, first watched Water, he commended PC for staying true to the spirit of the original. “[Parthasarathy] said the language was a carrier, rather than be a barrier,” he recalls.

The dialogue delivery, too, is a rather literal translation of the emotions from Tamil to English. “When the cast struggles to get the emotion right, I tell them to recite the dialogue in Tamil, then bring the same emotion to their lines in English,” says the director, who considers the success of the plays not his, but that of the original writers and translators.

Fifty years on, PC has acted in over 150 plays, and directed four. Which does he prefer? “Both,” comes the quick reply. But he definitely sees himself wearing the director’s hat more often. “There is a lot to learn off the stage,” he says, signing off to join the cast, who have slowly begun trickling in.