ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics 2024: Closing ceremony rocks with Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R. and more

Published - August 12, 2024 12:00 pm IST

French artist Kavinsky and band Pheonix also performed in Paris alongside Belgian singer Angèle

The Hindu Bureau

Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg | Photo Credit: AP

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday featured performances by a diverse lineup of artists, including Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and H.E.R. The show opened with French-American band Phoenix performing their hit “Lisztomania.” The set included guest appearances from French artist Kavinsky and Belgian singer Angèle, who joined for a rendition of “Nightcall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics 2024: Noah Lyles, Kim Yeji, Payton Otterdahl and more turn event into summer of anime

Rapper VannDa also took the stage, performing “Funky Squaredance,” and French band AIR collaborated with Phoenix on “Playground Love.” Additionally, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig joined Phoenix for a performance of “Tonight.” Phoenix’s set concluded with lead singer Thomas Mars interacting with athletes in the audience.

Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise takes a leap and skydives into LA 2028 Olympics at Paris closing ceremony

Following the official handover to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics, H.E.R. performed the national anthem. A notable moment of the evening featured Tom Cruise making a dramatic entrance, skydiving onto the stage from the Stade de France. In a pre-recorded segment, Cruise was shown riding through Paris, boarding a plane, and skydiving into the Hollywood Hills set to a soundtrack by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Los Angeles celebration continued with performances from prominent artists at Will Rogers Beach. Billie Eilish performed “Birds of a Feather,” while Snoop Dogg delivered hits “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice,” with a guest appearance by Dr. Dre. The ceremony concluded with French singer Yseult performing “My Way,” a song originally popularized by Frank Sinatra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US