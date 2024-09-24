GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt Kapoor walk the ramp in style

Alia Bhatt Kapoor marked her debut as the global brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, joining Aishwarya Rai, an icon of the brand for years

Published - September 24, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt Kapoor walked the ramp during the Paris Fashion Week at the iconic Place de l'Opéra.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt Kapoor walked the ramp during the Paris Fashion Week at the iconic Place de l’Opéra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt Kapoor walked the Le Défilé with L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024, representing India on a global map. Marking her debut as the newly appointed global brand ambassador, Alia joined Aishwarya, an icon of the brand for years.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Old video of Abhishek Bachchan reacting to divorce rumours resurfaces

This year’s runway theme ‘Walk Your Worth’ aims to promote self-worth and solidarity among women worldwide. Aishwarya Rai and Alia graced the runway on Tuesday (September 23, 2024) at the iconic Place de l’Opéra.

Making her highly anticipated debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Alia flaunted a gilded metal glam look. Celebrity makeup artist, Puneet Saini created Alia’s glam makeup look and International L’Oréal Paris Hair Artist & Expert, Stephane Lancien created a chic wet hair look.

Alia Bhatt at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Alia Bhatt at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. | Photo Credit: Pietro S. D'Aprano

Alia made her runway debut in a custom couture creation by Gaurav Gupta. She donned a metal-cast silver breastplate intricately adorned with intertwining snakes and birds, paired with black flared trousers—a contemporary Indian silhouette.

ALSO READ:Actor Alia Bhatt adds Kapoor surname to her name

Aishwarya Rai flaunted her classic French makeup look. Aishwarya’s hair was styled in a bouncy blowout as she wore a stunning red, bubble- hemmed Mossi gown with a cape displaying the brand slogan – ‘We Are Worth It’.

