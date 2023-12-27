'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

December 27, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - Seoul

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead Wednesday, December 27, 2023, in an apparent suicide, Yonhap news agency reported.

The actor was discovered inside a vehicle at a park in central Seoul, along with a burning charcoal briquette, Yonhap reported, citing police.

Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

Previously celebrated for his wholesome image, local news outlets reported that the actor was being dropped from television and commercial projects following his drug scandal.

