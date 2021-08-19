Pallak Lalwani in Hansal Mehta’s action-thriller film ‘Faraaz’

19 August 2021 15:14 IST

The actor will play one of the lead roles in this action thriller, based on the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016

Pallak Lalwani debuts in Bollywood with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz which stars Aditya Rawal and Zahaan Kapoor. She plays one of the lead roles in this action thriller based on the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016. The film is a joint production by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films’ Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

She had been auditioning with MCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting) and was travelling when she got a call for this project. She shot the audition clip outdoors with the help of her friends. The actors participated in acting workshops before shooting commenced for Faraaz.

Advertising

Advertising

Pallak had earlier made her Telugu film debut in Abbayitho Ammayi with Naga Shourya and was in Baba Bhaskar’s Tamil film Kuppathu Raja. She is currently training in belly dancing and Kathak for her upcoming Tamil and Telugu projects — Sinam with Arun Vijay and Partner with Aadhi Pinisetty, Hansika Motwani — slated to release this year.