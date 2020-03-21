OTT platforms are seeing a slew of East Asian historical dramas

With a future that is not foreseeable, the past appears like a welcome revisitation. Even as the coronavirus has a whiplash effect on the hardening of borders across Asia, the OTT space is proliferating with entertainment of an imaginary Asia — with Korea, China and India in the lead — streaming a slew of narratives of nationhood, past heroisms, and fabled spectacle. India’s shows are broadly limited to Ramayana, Jhansi Ki Rani and Baahubali, but the Korean and Chinese shows are a heady mix of fictionalised historicals, often garnished with magic, sci-fi and impossible feats.

The founding of national history is a big inspiration: the massively staged Mandarin serial Qin Empire Alliance is a virtual history of the conflicts between the Wei, Qi, Chu, Song, Xue, Lu and other warring states and the hard-fought domination of the Qin, the first dynasty of imperial China. The Qin, despite its short rule, set up a system of imperial administration that lasted from 221 BC till 1912 AD.

Almost in tandem, there is the series The King’s War, which describes the peasant uprising that overthrew Qin rule and led to the founding of the Han dynasty, under the mercurial peasant leader Liu Bang. An extraordinary character in Chinese history, described by Mao Zedong as the most powerful of the feudal emperors, Liu Bang is even today regarded as a folk hero. He rose from a village police official chasing chicken thieves to become the leader of a guerilla army. Shrewd and gritty, he led them to victory and established himself as Emperor Gaozu, going on to set up the Han dynasty for 400 years.

Brave queens

In close tandem are narratives of the charismatic Chinese empresses such as Empress Ki, sold in slavery from Korea to China under the Mongol Yuan dynasty, where she rises to become empress in a court beset by intrigue. Played by the extraordinary Korean actress Ha Ji-won, Empress Ki is a highly emotive tale of how she singlehandedly seeks to avenge the tiny kingdom of Goryeo against the mighty Mongols.

The narrative of female slavery resonates even in the 20th century with the memory of Korea’s comfort women under Japanese occupation. In similar vein is another historical figure, Wei Young, who in the 6th century is assigned as a maid to the royal palace of the Northern Wei kingdom. She survives intrigue and machinations to marry the emperor Tuoba Jun, and then finally rules as regent during the reigns of her son and grandson.

The courtly systems in play, in Korea and China, the dominant influence of Confucianism, the intrigue and manipulations of favourites within the harem and the role of eunuchs as confidants and advisers, together allow for multiple subplots and the visualisation of cultural norms. Common to both histories is the figure of the historian, such as Sima Qian, the father of Chinese historiography, who appears in several serials.

The Korean narratives portray life in the early Silla kingdom, and the medieval kingdoms that followed, Goryeo and Joseon; the latter survived until the Japanese occupation, which lasted from 1910 till 1945. Archivists and history enthusiasts have pointed out that the much vaunted tradition of the kisaeng or Korean courtesan may have had a chequered history. As celebrated entertainers — such as the 16th-century poet Hwang Jin-i — the kisaeng had proximity to officials and nobility. Seen as purveyors of art, the kisaeng house in Korean serials is also the centre of intrigue, romance and intense drama.

K-pop history

What is of enormous interest — and contemporary relevance — is the line drawn between ancient and present day cultural fads. K-pop male fashions, of men wearing make-up even with a masculine appearance, find an echo in hwarang, the elite “poet warrior youth” of the Silla period. Depicted in 7th-century Korean paintings, they appear in the eponymous series Hwarang as a cross between protectors of the faith and a boy band.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of Korean serials lies in their secondary characters — the scholars and intellectuals, who negotiated with the Ming and Qing dynasties, sought to resist Japanese naval invasions, and in their powerful factions of the Soron and Noron during the Joseon period, fought each other for imperial favour. The Korean nobility, inspired by Confucianism and administrative protocol, are frequently caught in periods of intense transition. The finest work that demonstrates this tension is the somewhat cheesily titled Mr. Sunshine, a beautifully crafted story of a poor Korean émigré to the US, who returns as an official and uncovers a plot to attack Korea.

In these days of lockdown, perhaps this is one way of crossing borders.

The art critic and curator runs www.criticalcollective.in