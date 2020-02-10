Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes Oscar history with best picture win

Parasite won the best picture Oscar on Sunday night, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honour in film.

Also Read Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees and winners

It was the second win of the night for Bong, who earlier shared the best original screenplay award with his Parasite co-writer Han Jin Won. Later in the evening he won the best director Oscar and “Parasite” was honored for best film.

Also read | Parasite review: A dazzling satire on the class divide, engulfed in beguiling charm

A jubilant Bong accepted the international feature award to a standing ovation, noting he had won in a category that until this year had been named best foreign film.

"I am so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,” he said in Korean, adding, “I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes.”

Also Read Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman honours snubbed female directors with her cape

Parasite, a critical and commercial success, features a cast largely unknown in the West. It tells the story of how an unemployed family of four living in a slum basement apartment comically con their way into the lives of one of Seoul’s wealthiest families before things begin to unravel darkly.

A favorite with critics, Parasite”won the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or last year.

Later in the evening it won Oscars for best film and best director for Bong, a history-making sweep.

Other nominated films in the international feature category included Northern Macedonia’s Honeyland, which also made Academy Awards history as the first film to be nominated in both documentary and international feature categories.

Other nominees were Les Miserables, a modern-day French remake of the venerable 19th century Victor Hugo novel, and Poland’s Corpus Christi.

Bong said he came up with the premise for Parasite seven years ago, originally envisioning it as a play with the stage divided between the homes of the wealthy and the impoverished families.