Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman honours snubbed female directors with her cape

Natalie Portman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Natalie Portman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

The Oscars has been criticised by many A-listers for overlooking people of colour and women in the nominations.

Hollywood star Natalie Portman made a subtle yet powerful statement when she walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a black Dior cape with the last names of women directors snubbed by the Academy Awards embroidered on it. According to Page Six, Little Women director Greta Gerwig, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang and Melina Matsoukas, who directed Queen and Slim, were among the names etched in gold on her cape.

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told reporters on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.

 

Other women filmmakers whose names were embroidered on Portman’s cape were Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Marianne Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

Also Read
Brad Pitt arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees and winners

 

This year’s nominees in the directing category include Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been criticised by many A-listers including best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and comedienne Leslie Jones for overlooking people of colour and women in the nominations.

This is not the first time Portman has criticised the lack of female representation in Oscars. During the Academy Awards two years ago, she introduced the best director saying, “... and here are the all-male nominees.”

Portman presented the best adapted screenplay award to Taika Waititi during the ceremony.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 8:43:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/oscars-2020-natalie-portman-honours-snubbed-female-directors-with-her-cape/article30780232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY