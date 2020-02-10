Oscars 2020: Here is the full list of winners from the ceremony

Oscars 2020, or the 92nd Academy Awards, are underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The presentation ceremony of the coveted Oscars kicked off with a musical medley by Janelle Monae and Billy Porter including dancing Jokers and the Mister Rogers theme song in a nod to the biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Also read: Here are our Oscar predictions based on data
From Best Film to Best Sound Mixing, here is a list of all the nominations in key categories and the winners.
BEST PICTURE
Parasite (WINNER)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 (WINNER)
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
Little Women (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
DIRECTING
Parasite (WINNER)
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory (WINNER)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (WINNER)
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Parasite (WINNER)
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell (WINNER)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker (WINNER)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman (WINNER)
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown," Frozen II
"Stand Up," Harriet
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Hair Love (WINNER)
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
The Neighbors' Window (WINNER)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister
SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
1917 (WINNER)
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
1917 (WINNER)
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Parasite (WINNER)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood