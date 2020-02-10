Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees and winners

Brad Pitt arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   | Photo Credit: AP

From Best Film to Best Sound Mixing, here is a list of all the nominations and winners in key categories

Oscars 2020, or the 92nd Academy Awards, are underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

From Best Film to Best Sound Mixing, here is a list of all the nominations in key categories and the winners.

 

BEST PICTURE

 Ford v Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

 Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

 Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Adam Driver, Marriage Story

 Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

 Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)

 Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

 Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

 Al Pacino, The Irishman

 Joe Pesci, The Irishman

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

 Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

 Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

 Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

 Charlize Theron, Bombshell

 Renée Zellweger, Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

 Laura Dern, Marriage Story

 Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

 Florence Pugh, Little Women

 Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

 Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

 I Lost My Body

 Klaus

 Missing Link

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 The Irishman

 Joker

 The Lighthouse

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

DIRECTING

 The Irishman

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

 American Factory

 The Cave

 The Edge of Democracy

 For Sama

 Honeyland

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

 In the Absence

 Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

 Life Overtakes Me

 St. Louis Superman

 Walk Run Cha-Cha

FILM EDITING

 Ford v Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Parasite

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

 Corpus Christi

 Honeyland

 Les Misérables

 Pain and Glory

 Parasite

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

 Bombshell

 Joker

 Judy

 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

 1917

ORIGINAL SCORE

 Joker

 Little Women

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SONG

 "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4

 "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

 "I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough

 "Into The Unknown," Frozen II

 "Stand Up," Harriet

 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

 Hair Love (WINNER)

 Dcera (Daughter)

 Kitbull

 Memorable

 Sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

 Brotherhood

 Nefta Football Club

 The Neighbors' Window

 Saria

 A Sister

SOUND EDITING

 Ford v Ferrari

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

 Ad Astra

 Ford v Ferrari

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

 Avengers: Endgame

 The Irishman

 The Lion King

 1917

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

 Knives Out

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

Comments
