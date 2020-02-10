Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees and winners

Oscars 2020, or the 92nd Academy Awards, are underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.
From Best Film to Best Sound Mixing, here is a list of all the nominations in key categories and the winners.
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
DIRECTING
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown," Frozen II
"Stand Up," Harriet
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Hair Love (WINNER)
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite