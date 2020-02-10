Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees and winners

Oscars 2020, or the 92nd Academy Awards, are underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

From Best Film to Best Sound Mixing, here is a list of all the nominations in key categories and the winners.

BEST PICTURE

 Ford v Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

 Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

 Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Adam Driver, Marriage Story

 Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

 Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)

 Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

 Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

 Al Pacino, The Irishman

 Joe Pesci, The Irishman

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

 Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

 Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

 Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

 Charlize Theron, Bombshell

 Renée Zellweger, Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

 Laura Dern, Marriage Story

 Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

 Florence Pugh, Little Women

 Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

 Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

 I Lost My Body

 Klaus

 Missing Link

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 The Irishman

 Joker

 The Lighthouse

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

DIRECTING

 The Irishman

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

 American Factory

 The Cave

 The Edge of Democracy

 For Sama

 Honeyland

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

 In the Absence

 Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

 Life Overtakes Me

 St. Louis Superman

 Walk Run Cha-Cha

FILM EDITING

 Ford v Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Parasite

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

 Corpus Christi

 Honeyland

 Les Misérables

 Pain and Glory

 Parasite

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

 Bombshell

 Joker

 Judy

 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

 1917

ORIGINAL SCORE

 Joker

 Little Women

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SONG

 "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4

 "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

 "I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough

 "Into The Unknown," Frozen II

 "Stand Up," Harriet

PRODUCTION DESIGN

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

 Hair Love (WINNER)

 Dcera (Daughter)

 Kitbull

 Memorable

 Sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

 Brotherhood

 Nefta Football Club

 The Neighbors' Window

 Saria

 A Sister

SOUND EDITING

 Ford v Ferrari

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

 Ad Astra

 Ford v Ferrari

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

 Avengers: Endgame

 The Irishman

 The Lion King

 1917

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

 Knives Out

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Parasite