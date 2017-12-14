Ooty's Assems Cine Museum

The Assembly Rooms in Ooty was constructed over 150 years ago. Originally called Misquith’s Rooms, it got its present name in 1886.

It was bought by Lady Willingdon for Rs. 50,000 and bequeathed to the people of Ooty in 1922 for their entertainment.

From holding dances and theatre performances, the Rooms turned into a movie hall. The Assembly Rooms is an iconic heritage site in the city.

Today, it has a new addition - The Assems Cine Museum which was opened on December 6, 2017. It houses paraphernalia like two Bauer B6 film projectors, dating back to the mid-1950s - A film re-winding table, film reels, old gramophone records. spools and mirrors, and slides and carbon rods.

Though the equipment from inside the theater has been saved for posterity, the memories associated with it continue to persist among patrons.