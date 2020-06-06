Pick of the week: online events to catch

06 June 2020 12:00 IST

Concerts, stand-up and other online events you just can’t miss, from June 6 to June 12

Music for all: YouTube is celebrating US graduation season with Dear Class of 2020, a livestream event led by Barack and Michelle Obama. Other keynote speakers are Lady Gaga, the K-pop phenomenon BTS, and Beyoncé. At 12.30 am IST on Sunday. The National Centre for the Performing Arts will stream the Opera Gala by Symphony Orchestra of India today. On Sunday, Priyadarsini Govind's Hasati is on the cards. At 6 pm on YouTube. If EDM and late nights are more to your taste, tune in to David Guetta at 4.30 am IST, livestreaming from New York on all his social media channels.

Time for good news: Fresh off his first solo Netflix stand-up special, The Most Interesting Person in the Room, Kenny Sebastian has launched a new mini-show on Instagram. In Happy News Now, he will share uplifting stories from around the world (@kennethseb). Founders of the satirical card game, Cards Against Humanity, run The Good News Podcast. Their aim is to remind listeners that there is more to the world than just bad 'breaking' news. The ad-free podcast runs at four minutes per episode. On all major audio streaming platforms and on thegoodnewspodcast.fm

Celebrating India: Christie’s latest online auction brings together over 30 fine paintings and 20 courtly objects from across India. The ‘Arts of India — Heavenly Gods and Earthly Pleasures’ sale includes iconic examples from the Mughal, Deccani, Rajasthani, Pahari, and Company schools of painting. Look out for silver-inlaid bidri ware and gem-set and enamelled armour, as well as 25 hand-woven and embroidered Kashmir shawls from the 18th to the late 19th centuries. Estimates range from ₹19,000 to ₹34 lakh. Till June 25, on christies.com

Pride Month: June began with the #21DaysAllyChallenge, with participants introspecting on and sharing what they’ve learnt through taking up 21 daily micro-challenges on Instagram. To show your support, sign up on thepridecircle.com. Over on YouTube, the Smithsonian Museum is headlining Project Pride, a virtual concert and celebration of LGBTQ heritage and history.

Workshop it: Sign up for a Madhubani masterclass, organised by Skillxn, a skill-sharing platform based in Bengaluru. Sushila Prakash will cover the basic patterns and equip participants to come up with their own designs. June 8 to 10. At ₹1,500 per head 8897444151

Kids central: Introduce your child to the tales of Anansi the African spider in a session organised by Travel Thru Tales on Sunday at 11 am. The 40-minute story performance will be followed by an interaction. For ages 2.5 to six. Tickets at ₹299. Beat the blues with The Best Anti-Boredom Workshop Ever. The Little Bright Sparks team will lead fun activities each day, for ages seven to 12. From June 8 to 12, from 4-5 pm. At ₹1,000, on insider.in. Kidkari, The Films and Theatre Society’s seven-day online workshop for children, will be held from June 13. At ₹2,000 on in.bookmyshow.com

#LockdownWithWeekend: This Sunday, dermatologist Dr Kiran Kaur Sethi of Isyaderm Aesthetics in New Delhi, joins our columnist Vasudha Rai on Instagram Live. They will demystify skincare ingredients and share doctor-approved remedies for dandruff and adult acne, among others. At 5 pm on @thehinduweekend. Earlier this week, we had Milind Soman speaking about the women in his life, a #DirectorsOnDirectors session with Rajiv Menon, and dancer Swarnamalya Ganesh in conversation with Akhila Krishnamurthy. Available on @the_hindu and @thehinduweekend IGTV.

Ready for the house party: Shake or stir up some easy-to-make gin cocktails and soak up some tricks of the bartending trade, to impress at your next home party. Organised by Tulleeho, four free workshops will be held over the course of four Saturdays, starting June 13. From 6-7 pm. To get your webinar link, register online at tulleeho.com 7011702081 Udemy offers a paid course guided by Paul Martin, who has taught over 30,000 bartenders. Learn to create perfect examples of 16 of the world's great classic and contemporary cocktails. At ₹1,920 on udemy.com

Greens and iced treats: Chennai residents can now order hydroponic greens from Sustenance through a convenient web portal. To celebrate, they're giving 10% off across the store to all customers, with the code FIRST10 on sustenance.co.in. If you'd rather indulge your sweet tooth, Minus 30 — the refreshment partner at Evoluzione — is delivering a range of handmade gelatos. Pick from a variety of flavours including Belgian chocolate, pistachio and honey, and espresso, as well as vegan and sugar-free versions. From ₹750 for 500 ml. 9566268881

Mask in style: Designers Shivan & Narresh have introduced a range of masks in their signature style. Apart from subtly embellished monochromatic designs, they also recreate some of their iconic patterns from earlier collections. This includes Iconotribe, Koi and Noir. For those looking to make a statement with their protective gear, there's a range of skein masks in floral and geometric designs. 10% of the value of the masks will be contributed to Goonj, an NGO that works with the migrant worker community. From ₹2,150 to ₹8,250 on shivanandnarresh.com