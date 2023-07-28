HamberMenu
One of the biggest gaming festivals is about to hit the city this weekend

Celebrating gaming, gamers, and fans, the festival aims to bridge the gap between gamers and their fans in the community

July 28, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Ruth Dhanaraj
S8UL members during a gaming event in Hyderabad 2022.

S8UL members during a gaming event in Hyderabad 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Popular esport and gaming organisation, S8UL, will be hosting its first-ever gaming festival in Bengaluru. Held over two days, the S8UL Gaming Fest will see fans from all over the country participate in numerous contests and engage in gaming specials.

“Unlike most similar festivals, we’ve structured it as an open show based only on its creators and gamers without the involvement of third parties,” says Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO, of S8UL. “Every creator under our banner will be the key showstoppers at this event.”

The event is a celebration of S8UL’s four-year anniversary as an organisation and according to Animesh, it is not only a chance for them to present themselves to stakeholders as well as fans, but also help bridge the gap between gamers and their fans in the community.

“The two-day festival will begin with a meet-and-greet, followed by events and games such as Mortal Kombat, FIFA, and others with a chance win prizes and merchandise. Fans will also get a chance to interact with their favourite creators whom they’ve so far only seen playing on YouTube.”

Perhaps what gamers would enjoy the most would be the tournament face-offs between all S8UL creators, culminating in a grand finale on Day Two. “The FIFA showdown between Mortal and Scout will be something fans would not want to miss,” he says.

S8UL members during a gaming event in Hyderabad 2022

S8UL members during a gaming event in Hyderabad 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S8UL’s global trophies and awards will also be on display at the event (Global Recognition for Impact in Mobile Gaming and Esports Award for Content Group of the Year), making for photo-worthy backdrops.

Fans will be able to experience the newest games and play on the latest devices at the venue which will see leading creators, brands and publishers at this immersive gaming experience. They will get to show off their skills and participate in cosplay, compete in tournaments with their favourite gamers and indulge in all things gaming.

Sponsored by Lenovo and Intel, in partnership with The Esports Club, one of the most exciting aspects of the S8UL Gaming Fest is that there will be no entry fee.

The S8UL Gaming Fest will take place at the Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on July 29 and 30, from 10am to 7pm.

More details are available on S8UL’s social media pages. Passes for the gaming festival are live on Eventbrite VIP passes available on Bookmyshow.

