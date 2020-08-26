Of gold standard

August 28 is etched in gold for Suchitra Film Society, Bangalore. It is indeed remarkable that a film society has remained active for five decades and is full of dreams for the future

Suchitra Film Society, among the five premier film societies in the country which was founded in 1971 with an objective of spreading film appreciation culture and promoting good cinema, steps in to its fiftieth year on August 28, 2020. Continuing to be active, Suchitra Film Society came into existence when there was a major churning in the socio-economic and cultural sphere of Karnataka in the 70s. This was also the golden period of Kannada cinema.

Down Memory Lane Suchitra Film Society premises, the founding fathers were HN Narahari Rao, Make-up Naani and pillars of strength VN Subba Rao and Dr. Vijaya (extreme right)

Suchitra’s importance lies in breaking the stronghold of Hollywood Cinema culture and ushering in a new era of film culture. Contribution of Suchitra Film Society as a harbinger of New Wave cinema movement in Karnataka cannot be undermined because of its initiative to access enthusiastic filmmakers and local viewers to world cinema, other than Hollywood movies.

In one sense Suchitra is akin to Calcutta Film Society founded by Satyajit Ray, Chidananda Dasgupta, Bansi Chandragupta and others in 1947. Like Chidananda Dasgupta offered a room in his home for the meetings of members, Jayaram one of the founding members of Suchitra, offered a small room in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru for the cause of good cinema. Suchitra extended opportunity for film lovers to watch contemporary films from other parts of the world, especially from third world countries.

In fact, Satyajit Ray was the chief guest for the inauguration of the construction of Suchitra Auditorium. “When we called to invite him for the inauguration, he was excited. ‘A film society is building its auditorium? It is really an achievement. Don’t bother about my expenses. I will come there on my own. I know you don’t have money after constructing the auditorium’ he said,” recalls Narahari Rao, who invited him for the inaugural function of the construction of the auditorium.

In his inaugural address, Ray made a brief speech. “We need art theatres to find outlets for good cinema. This is happening for the first time in Bangalore. I feel happy to formally inaugurate Art theatre complex,” he had said. Even after fifty years, Suchitra has stuck to its most cherished objectives and guarded ethics, even at a time when film watching culture has changed because of socio-economic, political, and technological reasons over the years. In fact, Suchitra is one among the five film societies in India, which have crossed 50-years mark and still active in shaping the sensibilities of cine enthusiasts.

Cine Central-Kolkata, Berhampur Film Society, Bhubaneshar, Guwahati Cine Club-Guwahati, and Prabhat Chitra Mandal, Mumbai are the other four film societies that have remained active for five decades.

H.N. Narahari Rao, the founder secretary and former president of Suchitra Film Society says that Suchitra has screened over 4000 films besides holding a large number of film appreciation courses, seminars on various landmark classics, lectures and film making workshops in the past five decades.

It was M. V. Krishnaswamy -- closely associated with the film society movement, Bombay Film Society, Federation of Film Societies of India and founder secretary of the Film Society of Bangalore – who initiated a few cinema enthusiasts including H.N. Narahari Rao, Raghavendra Rao, G. Venkataswamy, P.V. Rao, Muddanna. Belwadi Nanjundaiah Narayana (Nani), A.V. Rajagopala Adiga, S Raghavendra Rao, and others to start their own film society. It is interesting that the majority who dreamt of founding a film society are engineers in Public Sector Undertakings of Bangalore with a great love for cinema.

The film society was registered in June 1971. Nani, was the first president of the Executive Committee. There were sixty members when the film society started functioning. Suchitra Film Society was inaugurated on August 28, 1971, by Kannada filmmaker N. Lakshminarayan, who was also associated with film societies in Madras. Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani of V. Shantaram was the inaugural film. The inauguration programme was held at a lecture hall in National College, Basavanagudi. Incidentally, it was a kind of humble tribute to V Shantaram, who completed 50 years of service to the Indian cinema. V. Shantharam said: “I am extremely happy that there is one film society which gives importance to Indian cinema.”

Thirteen films produced by students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune in 35 mm format was the first film festival organised by Suchitra in September 1971. Jagat Murari, the then Director of FTII supported Suchitra in providing films. D. Parthasarathi, the owner of Vijayalakshmi Talkies, helped screening 13 films in two batches. Suchitra started bringing out a quarterly journal on cinema, in cyclostyled format. Now, it brings out a newsletter both in print and e-format.

Restoration

Kannada cinema should be indebted to Suchitra for saving and conserving Vasanthasena, released in 1941, directed by Ramayyar Shirur, starring Lakshmi Bai, Subbaiah Naidu, and Nagendra Rao. H N Narahari Rao and his friends located this film which was lying in a garage. Suchitra got the prints cleaned and Kuppuswamy Naidu of Chamundeshwari Studios agreed to screen it in the studio. The screening was attended by R. Nagendra Rao, father figure of Kannada theatre and film. He narrated his experience of making, Vasanthasena. Likewise, when Vamsha Vriksha directed jointly by Girish Karnad and B.V. Karanth was released, Suchitra printed public opinion rating card and distributed among the audience. “Suchitra released the results of the public opinion. When the state awards were announced, it tallied with this result,” smiles Narahari Rao, recalling the experiment undertaken.

Suchitra marked its first anniversary in a befitting manner by organising Ingmar Bergman Film Festival. Silence, Virgin Spring, Wild Strawberries, and Seventh Seal - four classics of Bergman were screened in Plaza and Bluemoon theatres on MG Road. The response was overwhelming with people flowing into the pavement. It was an epoch-making event in the city of Bangalore.

Transformation of Victory Hall in Cubbon Park as Vijaya Ranga Bhavan, later known as Bal Bhavan and its 35 mm projection system, came as a blessing for Suchitra to screen films. A package of Belgian films was screened for three days in 1973 at Bal Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Suchitra established good contacts with important film-related institutions such as National Film Archives of India (NFAI), National Film Development Corporation (then FFC), Film and Television Institute of India (NFTI) Pune, Max Mueller Bhavan, Alliance Franchise, United States Information Service and many consulate offices in charge of film circulation to get films from various countries across the globe and getting them screened for its members. Mrinal Sen visited Suchitra, and his films Interview and Calcutta 71 were screened. With the support of MV Krishnaswamy and Girish Karnad, Suchitra organised a ten-day film appreciation course as designed jointly by NFAI and FTII. KA Abbas, President of Film Forum, a renowned filmmaker and film journalist, who was also a committed film society man helped Suchitra in the early days of the formation of Suchitra. Many stalwarts in Indian cinema, including RC Boral, Jairaj, Devika Rani, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, V.K. Murthy and B. N. Reddy have visited Suchitra and interacted with members. Andre Gresso, the then Director of Alliance Francaise, Bangalore, extended his support for the film society movement, by bringing a package of Jean Renoir and Robert Bresson films. “Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore has been helping Suchitra in its endeavour to serve the cause of good film,” says Narahari Rao, with a sense of indebtedness.

Nostalgia

Nostalgia, an unusual film festival planned and executed by Suchitra in association with Karnataka Chalanachitra Patrakartara Parishat (Film Journalists’ Forum), Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bangalore, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and NFAI in 1977 was a milestone in the cinema history of Karnataka. A mega film festival with a screening of over 80 films from different Indian languages in five theatres will be remembered even now by cine enthusiasts. Procession of stalwarts of Indian cinema including Devika Rani, Nalini Jayavant, Kamini Kaushal, Nargis, in vintage cars left an indelible impression on the minds of the people.

To promote regional films, Suchitra organised the annual Chitra Bharati in association with the Department of Information and Publicity. “Suchitra became the first film society to have its own facility to conduct activities after BDA gave it a site,” recalls Narahari Rao.

The credit of the Bengaluru International Film Festival goes to Suchitra, as it handed over the festival to Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. ‘Great films will be made only when we become great audience’ are the words that greet you, as you enter Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy. Suchitra gradually unfolded itself to other forms of art like music, dance, and theatre. With an auditorium of its own, a few classrooms, halls and an open-air theatre, it is one academy with all facilities to attract an art lover. Besides cinema, Suchitra has given due space to all forms of art and as N. Vidyashankar, Artistic Director of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) describes: “it is the only public forum which has high potential to nurture art and it is both local and global”.

Suchitra Suvarna Sambhrama

To mark the golden jubilee of Suchitra Film Society, Suchitra Suvarna Sambhrama (SSS), a year-long programme has been envisaged. “Film festivals, master classes, workshops, seminars, and symposium will be organised throughout the year,” says B. Suresh, filmmaker, theatre activist and President of Suchitra Film Society. “Suchitra had planned an International film festival (IFF) in the first week of September, but the impact of pandemic dampened organisers’ spirits. However, they are determined to organise IFF once life returns to normalcy. A committee formed to chalk out programmes to mark the occasion has planned to hold workshops on various verticals of film making and a film appreciation course in association with Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. It has also planned to organise interactions with renowned filmmakers of the country and bring out a volume of the discussions held. There is an ambitious plan to develop an 800-seater auditorium to mark the occasion. “We have dreams of making this event memorable one,” says Suresh.