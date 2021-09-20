Entertainment

Meet the young Manipuri man creating Marvel-inspired robots from e-waste and cardboard

1/8

Ningombam Prem is from Heirok town in Thoubal district, 33 kilometres from Imphal. The 21-year-old is currently sweeping social media feeds with his homemade robots using cardboard and metal collected from electronic waste or scrap.

What got him to the limelight is a video on his YouTube channel, Kanglei Tech, wherein he demonstrates his mechanised version of Iron Man’s helmet and arm.

When he is not making robots in his small house, Prem helps his parents at their roadside food stall. “I cannot spend the entire day making robots. I have to help my mother fry puris and samosa at the food stall, it is my family’s source of income,” says Prem who has an elder and two younger sisters.

A die-hard fan of Robert Downey Jr., Prem’s love for robots started when he was 10, when he watched the science-fiction movie Robots (2005). He recollects, “After returning home, I put my mind to designing something as crazy as I had watched. I made a mini replica of one of the characters from Robots from scraps collected from a nearby cycle shop. I am a very creative person; once I see something, I don’t merely admire it, I start imagining how to design it.”

He continues, “I have lost count of the number of robots I have made till now. Since we don’t have space to store them all, I dismantle most of my robots and reuse the material to make new ones.”

‘A fan of mechanics’

Prem, however, just brings himself to do the same with Iron Man’s helmet and arm, who is also his favourite Marvel character. “I want to be like Iron Man; I want to create robots that make life easy for people who are suffering. I am a fan of mechanics not power, so I prefer Iron Man over Captain America anyday.”

A student of Fine Arts from Imphal Art College, Prem has so far made many versions of the Iron Man helmet, a mini can refrigerator robot, a replica of the Real Steel robot which he named Noisey Boy, among many others.

He averages two hours everyday building and working on his robots. He mostly makes robotic helmets and arms by using basic motors and batteries that he can afford with his pocket money. The robots have basic movement function. Yet, Prem does not sell or even gift any of his bots, even if his friends pester him. Reason: “I don’t want to sell because I don’t want the buyers to feel cheated with the poor quality material used (scrap metal). My creations keep me occupied and motivated to think about doing something good to help people.”

So, does this Iron Man fan have a Pepper Potts by his side? “I am single and want to focus on improving my designs,” says Prem laughing.

Other Slideshows

Prem Ningombam with the design chart of a robot he created

Meet the young Manipuri man creating Marvel-inspired robots from e-waste and cardboard

Purple Sunbird

DAG showcases Company paintings devoted to Indian birds

Bose Krishnamachari with V.S. Blodsow’s work.

‘Lokame Tharavadu’: Birthing an art ecosystem in Kerala

A replica of Tanjore painting

Handcrafted ‘kulhads’ serve as a canvas for artisans to paint Kalamkari, Gond and Madhubani art

Gautam Jhanjee’s calligraphic art draws from the rich cultures of various cities in India and abroad

India International Spiritual Art Festival explores inner peace

‘Ramayan gayan’, one of the paintings in the series ‘Les Hindous’ by Flemish painter Balthazar Solvyns

Exhibition of Balthazar Solvyns’ paintings on colonial Bengal

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy Awards

Have you met Arya the randonneur?

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A piercingly poignant and sobering slice of the past

Cadbury’s new ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ cricket ad wows with gender-swap twist. Meet its Chennai-based star

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s 1st private crew

Dan Levy inks deal with Netflix for developing film, TV projects

‘Little Things’ final season to premiere on Netflix in October

‘Old’ movie review: M Night Shyamalan’s holiday from hell partly engages

‘Deathloop’ game review: Addictive action, on repeat

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ movie review: Home invasion flick doesn’t hit the mark this time around

Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ review: A touching profile of the man behind the wheel

‘Friendship’ movie review: Harbhajan Singh turns Tamil film hero in a dreary watch

‘Kodiyil Oruvan’ movie review: A silly drama that neither gets its ‘mass’ right nor its politics

New multi-season series on Nirav Modi in the works

‘Kaanekkaane’ movie review: Manu Ashokan returns with tightrope thriller-drama, that finishes tamely

‘Gully Rowdy’ movie review: Rowdyism and silly laughs

‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 2 review: K-drama comfort viewing of the best kind

A bloody survival battle: on Netflix’s drama series, ‘Squid Game’
TRENDING TODAY