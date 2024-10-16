Nick Jonas flees stage following laser scare at Prague show

Nick Jonas abruptly ran off stage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after spotting a laser aimed at him. Footage from the event shows Nick performing alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, when he suddenly noticed the laser pointed in his direction. Panicked, the singer gestured to his security team and quickly exited the stage, prompting concern among fans.

Videos shared online capture the moment Nick looks toward the crowd before signaling his security and running for safety. Meanwhile, Kevin and Joe remained on stage as the situation unfolded.

The concert was briefly paused as security quickly identified and removed the individual responsible for the laser. While fans expressed frustration with the disruptive behavior, many were relieved to see Nick unharmed.

Nick has yet to comment publicly on the incident, while Joe took to Instagram to share a post from the Prague concert, seemingly downplaying the event. The unsettling moment occurred just a day after Nick made his return to Instagram following a brief hiatus.