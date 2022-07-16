Entertainment

Netflix says facing streaming issues across all devices

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters United States July 16, 2022 10:57 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 10:57 IST

Netflix Inc is facing issues streaming on all devices, the company's status page said on Friday.

There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We are working to resolve the problem," Netflix said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Separately, Block Inc's Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
entertainment (general)
Read more...