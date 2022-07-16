Netflix says facing streaming issues across all devices
There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector
Netflix Inc is facing issues streaming on all devices, the company's status page said on Friday.
There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
"We are working to resolve the problem," Netflix said.
Separately, Block Inc's Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.