Netflix says facing streaming issues across all devices

Reuters July 16, 2022 10:57 IST

Reuters July 16, 2022 10:57 IST

There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector

Netflix Inc is facing issues streaming on all devices, the company's status page said on Friday. There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources. "We are working to resolve the problem," Netflix said. Separately, Block Inc's Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.



Our code of editorial values