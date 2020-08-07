Want to browse Netflix in Hindi? Now, you can.

07 August 2020 14:22 IST

This language diversification update is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi, which enables members who prefer Hindi to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite streaming content. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the ‘Language’ option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, televisions or mobile browsers. What about different language preferences? Members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi, too. The Hindi interface joins 26 other languages in the existing UX repertoire.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India in a company statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Netflix, which launched in India in 2016, is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem, and during the coronavirus period, Netflix has added 10.1 million global new paid subscribers as people stayed home for physical distancing. The company reported net earnings of US$720 million over US$6.15 billion in revenue for its second quarter (April to June 2020 period).