Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault by two women

Neil Gaiman is facing serious allegations of sexual assault from two women with whom he was involved in consensual relationships. The allegations, spanning two decades, have been formally reported to the New Zealand police.

The allegations were first brought to light in Tortoise’s podcast “Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman”. The four-part series delves into the women’s accounts of rough and degrading sex with the author, which they allege was not always consensual.

The 63-year-old bestselling author of The Sandman, Good Omens, and American Gods, has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. He contends that the New Zealand police did not take up his offer of assistance regarding one of the complaints in 2022, indicating, according to him, the lack of substance in the accusations.

Contrary to Gaiman’s claims, New Zealand police have stated they made “a number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing,” adding that there are various factors, including the locations of all parties, to consider.

Scarlett, 23, alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her within hours of their first meeting in February 2022, at his New Zealand residence, where she worked as a nanny to his child. Scarlett claims that Gaiman engaged in rough and degrading penetrative sexual acts within their otherwise consensual relationship. Tortoise has reviewed contemporaneous messages and notes, and spoken to friends who support Scarlett’s allegations.

Gaiman’s account is that he and Scarlett only “cuddled” and “made out” in the bath, with consent established for these actions. He maintains that all subsequent interactions, including digital penetration, were consensual.

The second woman, identified as K, was 18 when she met Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003. She began a romantic relationship with him at 20, while Gaiman was in his mid-40s. K alleges she submitted to rough and painful sex that she “neither wanted nor enjoyed,” including an incident where Gaiman penetrated her despite her asking him not to due to a painful infection. Gaiman denies any unlawful behavior with K and is disturbed by her allegations.

Tortoise understands that Gaiman believes K’s allegations are motivated by regret over their relationship and that Scarlett was suffering from a condition associated with false memories, a claim not supported by her medical records.

