GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault by two women

The renowned author has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman | Photo Credit: Andy Kropa

Neil Gaiman is facing serious allegations of sexual assault from two women with whom he was involved in consensual relationships. The allegations, spanning two decades, have been formally reported to the New Zealand police.

The allegations were first brought to light in Tortoise’s podcast “Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman”. The four-part series delves into the women’s accounts of rough and degrading sex with the author, which they allege was not always consensual.

What led a New York court to overturn Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction? | Explained

The 63-year-old bestselling author of The Sandman, Good Omens, and American Gods, has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. He contends that the New Zealand police did not take up his offer of assistance regarding one of the complaints in 2022, indicating, according to him, the lack of substance in the accusations.

Contrary to Gaiman’s claims, New Zealand police have stated they made “a number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing,” adding that there are various factors, including the locations of all parties, to consider.

Kevin Spacey hits back at Channel 4 over ‘one-sided’ documentary

Scarlett, 23, alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her within hours of their first meeting in February 2022, at his New Zealand residence, where she worked as a nanny to his child. Scarlett claims that Gaiman engaged in rough and degrading penetrative sexual acts within their otherwise consensual relationship. Tortoise has reviewed contemporaneous messages and notes, and spoken to friends who support Scarlett’s allegations.

Gaiman’s account is that he and Scarlett only “cuddled” and “made out” in the bath, with consent established for these actions. He maintains that all subsequent interactions, including digital penetration, were consensual.

Convicted sex offender, Brian Peck recieved 41 letters of support in unsealed court documents

The second woman, identified as K, was 18 when she met Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003. She began a romantic relationship with him at 20, while Gaiman was in his mid-40s. K alleges she submitted to rough and painful sex that she “neither wanted nor enjoyed,” including an incident where Gaiman penetrated her despite her asking him not to due to a painful infection. Gaiman denies any unlawful behavior with K and is disturbed by her allegations.

Tortoise understands that Gaiman believes K’s allegations are motivated by regret over their relationship and that Scarlett was suffering from a condition associated with false memories, a claim not supported by her medical records.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.