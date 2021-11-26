DreamWorks and E! Entertainment foray into India

26 November 2021 13:49 IST

NBCUniversal has announced the India launch of DreamWorks and an E! Entertainment branded zone, bringing IPs such as ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and ‘Trolls’ to Jio subscribers

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer have announced the launch of DreamWorks and an E! Entertainment branded zone for Jio subscribers in India.

From November 25 subscribers will be able to enjoy abroad selection of territory premieres anda vast catalogue of compelling programming from DreamWorks and E!, alongside a companion package of on-demand content on Universal+.

DreamWorks – dedicated to kids and family entertainment – brings its well-known and much-loved characters from theatrical titles to the small screen to star in their own Emmy-winning original TV series. The offering will include iconic DreamWorks franchises: Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, All Hail King Julien, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dawn of the Croods, Spirit Riding Free and Voltron Legendary Defender.

Meanwhile, E! will bring its slate of high-energy and aspirational pop culture programming to JioTV and on JioTV+ for JioFiber subscribers.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to screens across India – in addition to leading programs Dating No Filter, Very Cavallari, Flip It Like Disick, Botched and E! True Hollywood Story. E! will keep fans connected to their favorite stars with E!’s Live from the Red Carpet coverage from signature events such as the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards. In addition, viewers will enjoy access to Daily Pop, the daytime series that covers the biggest stories in entertainment and features discussions of the latest pop culture buzz. Plus, the launch will also see the arrival of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump and Celebrity Game Face, hosted by Kevin Hart.

“We are thrilled to be extending our footprint into India With DreamWorks and E! on JioTV+,” says Christine Fellowes (Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks& DTC, Asia Pacific), in a company statement.“It is exciting to be debuting these popular brands in territory and we look forward to bringing Jio and JioFiber subscribers companion on-demand content, conveniently packaged under Universal+.”