‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’: Dhanush’s former co-stars, including Shruti Haasan, Parvathy and Nazriya, extend support to Nayanthara

The controversy surrounding Nayanthara’s open letter accusing actor-producer Dhanush of ‘festering vengeance’ against her forthcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, has just taken a more serious turn.

Hours after Nayanthara published the letter, seven former female co-stars of Dhanush extended their support to Nayanthara, symbolically or otherwise. Nazriya Fahadh (who acted alongside Dhanush in Naiyaandi), Shruti Haasan (Moonu), Aishwarya Rajesh (Vada Chennai), Aishwarya Lekshmi (Jagame Thandhiram), Gouri G Kishan (Karnan) and Anupama Parameswaran (Kodi) ‘liked’ Nayanthara’s post to show their solidarity.

Actor Parvathy, who shared the screen with Dhanush in Maryan, commented a ‘salute’ emoji on the post, before sharing it on her Instagram story

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, actor Manjima Mohan, actor Dia Mirza, actor-director Geetu Mohandas, cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy, singer Shilpa Rao, and television actor Urfi Javed were some of the other celebrities who extended their support to Nayanthara.

On Saturday morning, Nayanthara lashed out at her Yaaradi Nee Mohini co-star after the latter sent a legal notice for the use of certain ‘unauthorised clips’ in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, the upcoming Netflix documentary that offers a peek into Nayanthara’s professional and personal journey, including her marriage to film director Vignesh Shivan.

In a strongly-worded open letter posted on social media, she blasted Dhanush for refusing permission for the use of songs and visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan’s 2015 romantic comedy in which she co-starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It is on the sets of the film, produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, that Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love with each other.

According to Nayanthara, after the documentary’s trailer premiered, Dhanush sent a legal notice claiming ₹ 10 crore for the use of 3-second clips shot on personal devices from the sets of the 10-year-old film. She described the move as an “all-time low” for Dhanush, a former friend, questioning his morality and public persona.

She said that while she will respond to Dhanush’s notice through legal means, she wanted to highlight the “moral side” to their conflict, “which has to be defended in the court of God.” She further stated that Dhanush’s “ego was supremely hurt” after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan became a hit. She claimed that his displeasure over the film’s success was widely apparent.

Here’s the full statement:

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pann, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others, and is peppered with visuals and highlights from her iconic films. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18.

