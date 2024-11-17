 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’: Dhanush’s former co-stars, including Shruti Haasan, Parvathy and Nazriya, extend support to Nayanthara

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, actor Manjima Mohan, actor Dia Mirza, actor-director Geetu Mohandas, and cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy were some of the other celebrities who extended their support to Nayanthara

Published - November 17, 2024 02:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nazriya Fahadh, Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parvathy and more female co-stars of Dhanush have extended their support to Nayanthara

Nazriya Fahadh, Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parvathy and more female co-stars of Dhanush have extended their support to Nayanthara | Photo Credit: Kunal Pattil; Instagram/Nayanthara; Dinesh Krishnan; Thulasi Kakkat; and Special Arrangement

The controversy surrounding Nayanthara’s open letter accusing actor-producer Dhanush of ‘festering vengeance’ against her forthcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, has just taken a more serious turn.

Hours after Nayanthara published the letter, seven former female co-stars of Dhanush extended their support to Nayanthara, symbolically or otherwise. Nazriya Fahadh (who acted alongside Dhanush in Naiyaandi), Shruti Haasan (Moonu), Aishwarya Rajesh (Vada Chennai), Aishwarya Lekshmi (Jagame Thandhiram), Gouri G Kishan (Karnan) and Anupama Parameswaran (Kodi) ‘liked’ Nayanthara’s post to show their solidarity.

Actor Parvathy, who shared the screen with Dhanush in Maryan, commented a ‘salute’ emoji on the post, before sharing it on her Instagram story

Parvathy’s story on Instagram

Parvathy’s story on Instagram | Photo Credit: @par_vathy/Instagram

Coming to Netflix: ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale,’ ‘Cobra Kai: S6,’ ‘Zombieverse: New Blood,’ and more

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, actor Manjima Mohan, actor Dia Mirza, actor-director Geetu Mohandas, cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy, singer Shilpa Rao, and television actor Urfi Javed were some of the other celebrities who extended their support to Nayanthara.

Geetu Mohandas’ story on Instagram

Geetu Mohandas’ story on Instagram | Photo Credit: geetu_mohandas/Instagram

On Saturday morning, Nayanthara lashed out at her Yaaradi Nee Mohini co-star after the latter sent a legal notice for the use of certain ‘unauthorised clips’ in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, the upcoming Netflix documentary that offers a peek into Nayanthara’s professional and personal journey, including her marriage to film director Vignesh Shivan.

In a strongly-worded open letter posted on social media, she blasted Dhanush for refusing permission for the use of songs and visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan’s 2015 romantic comedy in which she co-starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It is on the sets of the film, produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, that Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love with each other.

According to Nayanthara, after the documentary’s trailer premiered, Dhanush sent a legal notice claiming ₹ 10 crore for the use of 3-second clips shot on personal devices from the sets of the 10-year-old film. She described the move as an “all-time low” for Dhanush, a former friend, questioning his morality and public persona.

She said that while she will respond to Dhanush’s notice through legal means, she wanted to highlight the “moral side” to their conflict, “which has to be defended in the court of God.” She further stated that Dhanush’s “ego was supremely hurt” after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan became a hit. She claimed that his displeasure over the film’s success was widely apparent.

Here’s the full statement:

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pann, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others, and is peppered with visuals and highlights from her iconic films. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18.

Published - November 17, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television / documentary films / controversies (cinema)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.