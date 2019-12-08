Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama dies after long cancer battle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with his sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with his sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Nawazuddin Siddiqui

more-in

Syama was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and was battling the disease for eight years

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, passed away after a long battle with cancer, family sources said on Sunday. She was 26.

Syama, who died on Saturday, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and was battling the disease for eight years.

During the time of her death, Nawazuddin was shooting in the U.S. for No Land’s Man, the insider told PTI.

The funeral will take place at the actor’s ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The actor had opened up about Syama’s diagnosis last October on Twitter.

“My sister was diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer at 18 but it was her will power and courage that made her stand against all the odds. She turns 25 today and (is) still fighting...” he had written alongside a picture with Syama.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 10:59:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/nawazuddin-siddiquis-sister-syama-dies-after-long-cancer-battle/article30236452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY