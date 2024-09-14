Actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is the latest Telugu star to join the list of donors for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh flood relief efforts. The veteran actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Funds (CMRF).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, September 12, the actor handed over a cheque worth Rs 50 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu which the official X handle of CMO Andhra Pradesh shared with a photograph.

The next day, the actor’s daughter Tejaswani, gave a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The official X handle of Telangana CMO shared photographs from the meet which minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and sports advisor AP Jitender Reddy also attended. The caption, loosely translated into English read, “On this occasion, the Chief Minister praised those who supported the government by contributing to relief programs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry announced their contributions to the flood relief measures being taken up by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that are reeling under the impact of heavy rains. Actor Mahesh Babu pledged a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of the Telugu States. Actor Allu Arjun donated ₹1 crore in total to the CMRFs of both States to support the relief efforts.

Prominent actor K Chiranjeevi also announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of the two Telugu States. Akkineni family has transferred ₹50 lakh each to the government accounts of the two States as donation, as per a press release. A donation of ₹4 crore was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan.

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024) morning, actor Jr NTR announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Actor Vishwak Sen pledged donation of ₹5 lakh to Telangana CMRF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.