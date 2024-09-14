GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 1 crore to CMRF of flood-hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Vishwak Sen announced their contributions to the flood relief measures being taken up by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Balakrishna

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Balakrishna | Photo Credit: @AndhraPradeshCM/X

Actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is the latest Telugu star to join the list of donors for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh flood relief efforts. The veteran actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Funds (CMRF).

On Thursday, September 12, the actor handed over a cheque worth Rs 50 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu which the official X handle of CMO Andhra Pradesh shared with a photograph.

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi announce donations to CMRF of flood-hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The next day, the actor’s daughter Tejaswani, gave a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The official X handle of Telangana CMO shared photographs from the meet which minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and sports advisor AP Jitender Reddy also attended. The caption, loosely translated into English read, “On this occasion, the Chief Minister praised those who supported the government by contributing to relief programs.”

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan donates ₹1 crore to Telangana CMRF

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry announced their contributions to the flood relief measures being taken up by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that are reeling under the impact of heavy rains. Actor Mahesh Babu pledged a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of the Telugu States. Actor Allu Arjun donated ₹1 crore in total to the CMRFs of both States to support the relief efforts.

Donations pour in for flood victims in Telangana

Prominent actor K Chiranjeevi also announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of the two Telugu States. Akkineni family has transferred ₹50 lakh each to the government accounts of the two States as donation, as per a press release. A donation of ₹4 crore was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan.

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024) morning, actor Jr NTR announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Actor Vishwak Sen pledged donation of ₹5 lakh to Telangana CMRF. 

Published - September 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.